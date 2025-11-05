Moroto, November 4, 2025 — Local leaders in the Karamoja sub-region have commended Stanbic Bank Uganda for its ongoing investment and inclusive banking agenda, which continues to empower women, youth, and farmers through affordable credit, digital inclusion, and community partnerships.

The leaders made the remarks during the official opening of Stanbic’s newly relocated Moroto Branch, an expanded and modern facility designed to improve accessibility and customer experience.

The event was graced by Mumba Kalifungwa, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda, alongside senior executives Paul Muganwa (Executive Director & Head of Corporate and Investment Banking), Tich Makonese (Head of Insurance, Asset and Investment Management), Martin Sekaziga (Chief Risk Officer), and Sylvia Mulomi (Head of People & Culture).

Speaking at the event, Mumba Kalifungwa reaffirmed the Bank’s purpose-driven commitment to driving Uganda’s growth through inclusive financial solutions that leave no one behind. “Karamoja is transforming — from mining and tourism to agriculture and cross-border trade. Our role as Stanbic Bank is to help turn this potential into prosperity for people here, especially women, youth, and smallholder farmers,” he said.

Justin Tuko Sam, Resident District Commissioner for Moroto, shared his personal journey with the bank, describing it as one of partnership and trust: “My banking journey with Stanbic began when it was still Uganda Commercial Bank. Over the years, we have grown together — and I have no reason to leave. Stanbic was the first bank to come to Moroto and has played a vital role in safeguarding people’s money through innovation and digital solutions,” he said.

He praised the Bank’s contribution to local development, adding: “When we talk about protecting gains, we don’t only mean good roads; it is also about protecting partnerships and institutions like Stanbic that transform societies, create jobs, and empower Ugandans.”

Kutosi Kassim Nasibu, Chief Administrative Officer for Moroto District, echoed similar sentiments: “Our partnership with Stanbic has accelerated district projects and empowered civil servants to improve their livelihoods through access to finance. We are truly grateful for your support and look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

Reverend Father Henry Drajeru of St. Kizito Parish Nawoy also commended Stanbic’s role in transforming the local economy through financial literacy and digital access: “Karamoja has transformed into a land of opportunity. Your innovative banking solutions have helped move money from under pillows into safe, accessible accounts. I encourage Stanbic to extend its environmental initiatives like tree planting to Karamoja to help restore our natural ecosystem.”

Stanbic Bank now operates two branches in Karamoja — Moroto and Kotido — supported by a service point and over 80 agent banking outlets, making banking more convenient and accessible to even the most remote communities.

The Bank’s Positive Impact framework focuses on driving financial inclusion, supporting enterprise growth, advancing Agri-trade investment, and promoting climate-smart interventions, particularly for women, youth, and farmers.

“This new branch represents more than a building — it is a symbol of trust, progress, and partnership. As Karamoja advances, Stanbic Bank will continue to invest, innovate, and walk alongside you — as a reliable partner for growth,” Kalifungwa concluded.