President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday held a radio talk show with journalists from across the Teso Sub-region at State Lodge, Soroti.

During the discussion, the President reflected on the achievements of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and outlined the key contributions that have transformed Uganda under its leadership.

He began by emphasizing that peace remains the foundation of all progress.

“If you want to talk about people’s ability to bring peace, the reason for peace is first of all to have good politics — politics of interest, not politics of identity,” he said.

“The past political parties based their interests on tribes and religion. One of the reasons we were able to create peace is that we rejected that kind of politics. Because of peace, we have been able to build strong national institutions like the army, police, and intelligence services, where we do not look at one’s tribe. Therefore, the number one contribution of the NRM is peace, which has led to all these things.”

President Museveni noted that the second contribution of the NRM is development.

“You have all seen what the NRM has done — the roads, electricity, hospitals, and schools,” he said.

He added that the third contribution is wealth creation, which is often misunderstood.

“Many people have been confusing development with wealth creation,” he explained.

“Yes, development like roads and electricity is good, but wealth creation is vital for an individual because development is ours, while wealth creation is for the individual.”

The President highlighted job creation as the fourth major contribution by the NRM government.

“We have told you that jobs come from commercial agriculture, Industry, ICT, and services,” he said, adding that individuals must embrace these opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

The fifth contribution, he said, is expanding markets.

“Our internal market is not enough, and so we need the East African market,” he said.

“Now we have almost a surplus of everything — for example, there is a fruit factory here in Soroti, the Teju Fruit Factory. So if people in Teso, Lango, and Acholi all wake up and plant fruits and our internal market is not enough, where shall we sell our fruits? Therefore, the market of East Africa and Africa is crucial, and leaders need to talk about this.”

He also emphasized political integration as an essential part of Uganda’s future growth and unity.

On the issue of cattle restocking, President Museveni said he had engaged the government on the matter and that local communities in Teso, Acholi, and Lango had agreed to his proposal.

“I talked to the government, and the local communities of Teso, Acholi, and Lango have agreed to my idea of five cows per homestead,” he said.

“The next thing is now to start the process, and I assure you it will happen. It may take time, but it will happen.”

Turning to NRM candidates contesting as independents, President Museveni said the practice is politically harmful.

“Politically, it is bad for an NRM candidate to contest as an independent because you put the official NRM flag bearer at a disadvantage and give their opponent a chance to win,” he said.

“It is really criminal and politically bankrupt. Even when they are only NRM, it is bad, yet there is a better way — because our primaries were like a trap since people line up behind the candidates in full glare of everyone. So if someone alters results and you have your reliable agents bring the proof, we shall find out and arrest those involved.”

On the Parish Development Model (PDM), the President promised to increase funding once implementation shows consistent progress.

“The important thing is for it to work. Now that there is progress with PDM, we shall increase it.”

Regarding the creation of new administrative units, he said the government must balance priorities.

“It is okay to create new districts, but we must deal with the issue of prioritization,” he said.

“What is more important — to build a road for the people or to give a new district? The districts will be granted, but prioritization is key because when the road is bad, it affects many people.”

On education, President Museveni expressed concern over the continued charging of fees in government schools despite his call for free education.

“I now want a consensus. I wonder why people have not agreed to my idea of free education. It is the reason I established skilling hubs — to show everyone that children can get free education at zero cost.”

He also announced plans to establish a graduates’ fund to support young people who have completed university but lack employment.

“The graduates’ fund will also be accessed at parish level.These graduates — their parents have invested a lot of money in paying school fees, and so they need a fund to help them start their journey.”

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Mr. Calvin Echodu, thanked the President for what he described as an enlightening discussion on the NRM Manifesto and its core contributions to Uganda’s progress.