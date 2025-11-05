Teso welcomes NAGRC super breeds: Museveni Breaks Ground on Livestock Powerhouse to Breed Economic Revival

Bukedea, Uganda – President Yoweri Museveni, honoring his steadfast commitment to revolutionize Uganda’s agriculture and propel rural prosperity, today broke ground for the Teso Regional Animal Breeding and Demonstration Center in Bukedea District. This pivotal program, channeled through the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), embodies the agency’s core mandate to modernize animal breeding, management, and production—delivering high-quality genetics and expertise to transform subsistence farming into a vibrant economic engine. Amid joyous chants of “For God and My Country” from over 5000 enthusiastic locals, the ceremony launches the government’s inaugural agricultural investment for FY 2025/26, infused with resources from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

Delivering the keynote, NAGRC Executive Director beamed with optimism. “Your Excellency, this is our direct response to your vision for accelerating Teso’s socio-economic transformation through livestock farming,” the Executive Director said. The state-of-the-art facility, spanning hundreds of acres, is a transformative step in a vibrant region where communities are eager to harness their potential, turning subsistence herding into thriving enterprises amid fertile soils and community spirit.

At its heart, the center promises a breeding bonanza, delivering affordable, high-quality stock to empower farmers. Those ready to elevate their herds and flocks will tap into subsidized genetics from six innovative sections:

– Dairy Cattle: High-milk breeds like Jerseys, Friesians and Ankole hybrids, poised for a 300% productivity boost and turning local milkmen into commercial success stories.

– Beef Cattle: Hardy Boran and Brahaman crosses for robust meat production, fortifying resilience against Teso’s dynamic seasons.

– Poultry and Hatchery: A vibrant engine producing 50,000+ broiler and layer chicks monthly, enriching the protein supply and fueling family nutrition.

– Fish Hatchery: Tilapia and catfish fingerlings to spark integrated pond farming, bringing fresh opportunities to this resourceful area.

– Piggery: Modern enclosures for Large White, camborough and indigenous swine, riding the wave of growing pork markets with efficiency and pride.

– Animal Feed Production: On-site labs crafting affordable, nutrient-rich rations from local maize and agro-waste, streamlining costs and sustainability.

But the vision extends far beyond breeding—it’s a launchpad for empowerment. The Executive Director highlighted the hub’s role as a training academy, set to equip 5,000 farmers annually with cutting-edge skills from artificial insemination to savvy profit management. “We’ll teach the economics of profit-oriented farming,” Dr. Beine enthused, spotlighting collaborations with vocational schools and NGOs for certified programs in climate-smart practices and market connections.

For Teso’s 1.5 million residents—especially the youth and women powering 60% of farm efforts—this initiative is a script for shared success. “We’ve dreamed of better stock for generations; today, that dream takes root with the government’s support,” glowed Sarah Akol, head of the Bukedea Farmers’ Cooperative. With thoughtful planning to ensure smooth rollout and inclusive access, the center builds on Uganda’s proven agricultural strides.

Museveni, beaming with smiles, rallied with infectious energy: “This is for Teso’s prosperity, and it’s Uganda’s brighter future.”

Projections gleam with promise: by 2027, Teso could lead in regional dairy and poultry exports. As the president connected with herders envisioning lush pastures ahead, the message rang clear: Teso is breaking ground on a legacy of growth.