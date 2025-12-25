December 25, 2025

Religious leaders across Uganda used Christmas Day prayers and sermons to urge believers to embrace peace, unity, and responsible living as the country marked the birth of Jesus Christ amid social and political pressures.

At All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero, the Church of Uganda Archbishop, Rt Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, called on Christians to use the Christmas season as a time of reconciliation and healing. He reminded worshippers that Christ’s birth symbolizes peace and hope, urging Ugandans to reject hatred, violence, and division in their homes, communities, and political engagements. The Archbishop emphasized forgiveness and dialogue, especially as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.

Other Anglican leaders echoed similar messages, urging Christians to reflect on their conduct and recommit themselves to moral uprightness. Lay Canon John Tereraho, Chairperson of the House of Laity, said Christmas should inspire believers to live lives of service, humility, and unity, noting that the nation needs peace more than ever during a time of heightened political activity.

Catholic leaders also centred their Christmas messages on peace, family values, and social responsibility. The Uganda Episcopal Conference urged Christians to strengthen families, which they described as the foundation of both the Church and society. Bishops encouraged parents and guardians to nurture love, discipline, and faith within households, drawing inspiration from the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph.

The Catholic bishops further called for justice, respect for human dignity, and peaceful coexistence, cautioning against the commercialization of Christmas at the expense of its spiritual meaning. They appealed to leaders and citizens alike to promote harmony and fairness in public life.

Pentecostal leaders, under the National Fellowship of Born-Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda, emphasized responsible celebration and moral conduct during the festive season. They cautioned believers against excessive alcohol consumption, reckless driving, and violence, urging them to celebrate in ways that preserve life and dignity. Pentecostal pastors also encouraged generosity, charity, and support for the vulnerable during Christmas.

Across denominations, religious leaders stressed that Christmas is not merely a season for feasting and entertainment, but a moment for spiritual reflection and renewal. They reminded Christians that the birth of Christ calls for love, compassion, and responsibility toward one another.

As Uganda celebrates Christmas, faith leaders continue to play a central role in shaping national values, calling on citizens to carry the message of peace and unity beyond the festive season and into everyday life.