By field sequence we know, that micro economics , demystifies marginal utility, endorses market equilibrium and appraises profits!

Thank you GOD’s General Museveni, for the parish development model, 10, 589 parishes across Uganda, have received 300 million shs each so far, ushering Uganda’s class of peasantry into the viable monetary economy.

By exponential observation we understand, as exemplified by Mao Zedong, that war ought to express the revolutionary ethos of the masses, mindful of a country’s sovereign interests, when exercising the gun barrel !

Thank you GOD’s General Museveni, for the well admired Police and UPDF Engineering brigades, in massive construction of roads, hospitals, schools, across the country, a testament to a first class army in Uganda and Africa.

By constitutional nomenclature we are well briefed, in reference to article 33 of our national constitution, that the franchise of liberty, must dispense with freedoms and dignity, not exclusive of gender parity !

Thank you GOD’S General Museveni, for the 189 women MPS( both district and constituency,) the so many women cabinet and state ministers , not negating female CEOs of public and private corporations, flourishing in Uganda’s serene atmosphere.

By scholarly learning we are well versed, in tribute to the London school of economics, that labour automation and artificial intelligence, have a market correlation with financial profitability!

Thank you GOD’S General Museveni, for the well known successful project of skilling hubs, in every region of Uganda, where thousands of boys and girls, learn at no cost, graduating in electronics and agronomics, welding and bakery, carpentry and architecture , a self evident truth in consolidation of gains, for Uganda’s glorious future…..( LUTWAMA is a national mobilizer, sms 0786672301)