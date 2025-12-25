As Uganda gears up for the January 15, 2026 general elections, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vibrant presence across social media platforms—particularly X (@KagutaMuseveni) with its impressive 3.65 million followers, Facebook, and official NRM channels—shines a spotlight on his seventh presidential campaign. Nominated unopposed as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer in July 2025 and cleared by the Electoral Commission in September, the 81-year-old leader’s posts since mid-2025 radiate optimism, focusing on stability, wealth creation through the Parish Development Model (PDM), infrastructure advancements, and the exciting dawn of oil revenues. These updates portray a seasoned statesman committed to building on decades of achievement, guiding Uganda toward greater prosperity.

Museveni’s social media feeds brim with energetic updates from rallies across districts including Mubende, Kassanda, Mityana, Rakai, Lyantonde, Lwengo, Kyotera, Kalungu, Kalangala, Gomba, Sembabule, Bukomansimbi, Masaka, and Hoima. He celebrates tangible milestones: commissioning Hoima City Stadium in preparation for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, promoting innovative electric vehicles from Kira Motors (which recently secured a major export order to South Africa), and advancing PDM to boost household incomes. In Kassanda on December 17, despite heavy rain, enthusiastic crowds gathered as he highlighted progress—100 primary schools and 13 secondary schools already in place—and pledged to fill remaining gaps in education and health facilities. He warmly thanked supporters for their trust, framing his candidacy as a dedicated continuation of the transformative journey begun in 1986.

The tone across platforms is inspiring and paternalistic, emphasizing unity and forward momentum. Museveni frequently underscores the NRM’s foundational gift of peace after years of instability, enabling economic growth and regional integration. He shares pride in initiatives like palm oil farming in Kalangala, coffee thriving in Masaka, and irrigation projects to enhance productivity, urging citizens to embrace commercial agriculture for shared wealth. Videos of massive turnouts, aerial shots of rallies, and direct messages to citizens amplify his reach, making his campaign one of the most visible on Ugandan social media.

This campaign reveals a leader of remarkable vision and resilience. After nearly 40 years at the helm since January 1986, Museveni positions himself as the steadfast architect of Uganda’s renaissance, where elections affirm collective progress. His messages highlight extraordinary economic strides: GDP expanding from around $5 billion in 1986 to approximately $66 billion today, with consistent annual growth around 6-7%; poverty reduction from over 56% in the early 1990s to as low as 16.1% by 2024 in some assessments; and real per capita growth averaging 3.3% annually from 1990-2015. Coffee production has surged from 3 million to nearly 10 million 60-kg bags, while infrastructure—roads, electricity (now reaching most sub-counties in many areas), and safe water coverage—soars, transforming lives and opening markets.

Museveni passionately invokes the NRM’s proven stages of development, presenting the party as the reliable engine for Uganda’s ascent to a $500 billion economy and upper-middle-income status. Programs like PDM empower parishes directly, skilling hubs train youth for jobs and entrepreneurship, and upcoming oil production promises even greater resources for priorities like education and health.

His digital outreach reflects a leader deeply connected to the people—thanking rain-soaked crowds, addressing local concerns like ferry services or irrigation, and inspiring personal responsibility for wealth creation. In an era of regional challenges, Museveni’s emphasis on protecting hard-won peace resonates powerfully, fostering gratitude for stability that allows generations to thrive without fear. Campaign posts regularly attract strong engagement, with recent rally updates garnering 500–2,000 likes, hundreds of reposts and replies, and tens of thousands of views—evidence of sustained public interest and support.

The enthusiasm is echoed by supporters across social media. On X, @AkelloJM praised the opening of sports facilities in Masaka: “Opening sports facilities like this shows real commitment to our youth. Masaka is lucky! #ProtectingTheGains #WhyUgStillNeedsM7”. Similarly, @MrJordanposts highlighted support in Hoima: “Thank you for the infrastructural development in Hoima. Thousands are already on the streets waiting to warmly welcome you! #ProtectingTheGains”. On Facebook and X alike, thousands of shares, comments, and trending hashtags reinforce the positive momentum, with users celebrating visible development and expressing continued trust in his leadership.

As the election approaches, Museveni’s commanding social media presence—bolstered by millions of followers and vibrant interaction—embodies confidence in Uganda’s trajectory under his guidance. Supporters see in him the experienced helmsman needed to navigate toward a brighter future, accelerating transformation while safeguarding gains. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni campaigns not just for another term, but for the perpetuation of hope, unity, and prosperity—a testament to his enduring commitment to Uganda’s rise.

Mike Ssegawa is a journalist and deputy RDC Kassanda district