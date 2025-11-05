Though I come from a Civil Society Organization (CSO), allow me to step into the political space for a moment by referencing Dr. Yusuf Serunkuma, a political theorist who recently published an opinion in The Observer on October 29, 2025. Dr. Serunkuma pointed out that activist and former FDC politician Dr. Patrick Godfrey Wakida is standing for Parliament on the NRM ticket from what he described as an “extremely forgotten constituency.” What Dr. Serunkuma failed to mention, however, is that this constituency is Kabweri in Kibuku District.

When one applies critical thinking and analytical reasoning to the messages delivered by Dr. Wakida, who holds a PhD in Social Policy from the University of Warwick (UK), it becomes evident that he is deeply rooted in his ideas. He comes across as someone who is knowledgeable and deserving of a place in parliament. It is easy to imagine that if all Ugandan parliamentary candidates were like Dr. Wakida, the hope and future of our country would be much brighter.

To add my voice to what is on the ground, the people of Kabweri Constituency in Kibuku District have a competent and thoughtful candidate in Dr. Wakida. As the founder of Research World International, his messages on TikTok and in person demonstrate a combination of humor and genuine concern.

For instance, he consistently encourages young people to pursue knowledge, develop skills, and apply them meaningfully. Dr. Wakida is one of the few intellectuals openly advocating for an increase in PDM funds and calling for affirmative action to combat poverty.

While some readers may think Iam endorsing Dr. Wakida, Iam simply sharing truths and facts in the spirit of knowledge creation.

Sometimes I find myself pondering : Is Dr. Wakida a candidate, or is he already a minister? I recall meeting him by chance at a friend’s home in Kamonkoli Town Council along the Mbale–Tirinyi Road, where he shared a simple yet powerful message: “Young man, work and work hard.”

This is the Dr. Wakida I am referring to-a man who consistently encourages individuals to fight poverty and position themselves for progress. According to the UBOS 2024 census, Bukedi Subregion continues to grapple with poverty, much like Karamoja. In this regard, Dr. Patrick Godfrey Wakida may very well be part of the solution to some of the enduring challenges facing Bukedi Region, Kibuku District, and Kabweri Constituency.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com