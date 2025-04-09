Rising from the legal ranks is Counsel Allan Ssempala Kigozi, whose entry into the race has ignited a fervent debate about the constituency’s future. But beyond the headlines, who is this man daring to disrupt the status quo, and what forces drive this political collision?

Kigozi’s emergence signals more than a simple electoral contest; it represents a potential seismic shift within the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the broader political landscape. His background as a lawyer and digital rights advocate brings a contemporary edge to the campaign, focusing on issues like digital governance and youth empowerment.

This contrasts sharply with Ssegona’s established reputation, built on years of traditional political activism and legal battles. As Busiro East prepares for the 2026 elections, the impending NUP primaries will serve as a crucial litmus test, forcing the party to reconcile the value of experience with the growing demand for a new generation of leadership.

This clash of ideologies and generational perspectives is poised to redefine the political narrative of the region, making Busiro East a focal point of Uganda’s evolving political landscape.

“For too long, Busiro East has been left behind. The lack of evolving leadership has held us back. I’m offering a new direction, a fresh start. My promise is to partner with our community and drive real development, finally achieving the glory our constituency deserves,” he said.

Since 2011, Medard Ssegona has been a prominent fixture in Uganda’s Parliament, representing Busiro East with dedication. His tenure is marked by a strong affiliation with the Buganda Kingdom, having served as the deputy minister of information, endangering him to many constituents.

Ssegona’s legal acumen and vocal stance on human rights and governance have solidified his reputation as a formidable legislator. However, his relationship with the NUP leadership has experienced strains, leading to speculations about potential shifts in party dynamics.

“Our constituency is at a crossroads in every aspect. Right now, we don’t need a guardian; we need a visionary leader, a maverick, a focused and straightforward mind. Given the dysfunctionality of all our sectors in Busiro East County, we need a new mindset and a new leader who wholeheartedly believes in the philosophies and ideologies of our party, the National Unity Platform, and our President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu,” he elaborated.

Allan Ssempala Kigozi emerges as a fresh yet influential contender. Renowned for his expertise in digital data protection, Kigozi has been instrumental in highlighting the challenges Uganda faces in safeguarding personal data.

As the head of legal and programs at Unwanted Witness, a civil society organization advocating for digital rights, he has been at the forefront of efforts to enhance data privacy awareness and compliance in the country. His work underscores a commitment to modernizing Uganda’s approach to digital governance.

The NUP is now at a crossroads, tasked with choosing between the seasoned experience of Ssegona and the innovative vision of Kigozi. Ssegona’s deep-rooted connections and parliamentary experience offer continuity and a proven track record. Conversely, Kigozi’s focus on digital rights and data protection aligns with the evolving needs of a rapidly digitizing society, potentially attracting younger voters and those concerned with technological advancements.

“This is not going to be a mere party primary election, but a battle for change and a new chapter in our constituency,” he said.

As the political calendar turns towards September, the National Unity Platform (NUP) stands at a critical juncture, its decision in Busiro East poised to reverberate far beyond the constituency’s borders. The choice between the seasoned Medard Ssegona and the emergent Allan Ssempala Kigozi transcends a mere selection of candidates; it represents a profound articulation of the party’s strategic vision.

This decision will serve as a litmus test for NUP’s commitment to both honoring established political capital and embracing the dynamic demands of a rapidly evolving society. In an era where digital rights, data protection, and youth engagement are no longer peripheral concerns but central pillars of effective governance, the party’s selection will signal its readiness to navigate these complex terrains.

The constituents of Busiro East, meanwhile, find themselves at the precipice of a significant political moment. They are not merely passive observers but active participants in shaping their future representation. The decision they await is not simply about choosing a name on a ballot but about defining the trajectory of their community.

Will it be a continuation of familiar leadership or a bold step towards a new era of representation that addresses the contemporary challenges of digital governance and data sovereignty?

The NUP’s choice will ultimately resonate with the aspirations of the people, either reaffirming their faith in the party’s ability to evolve or prompting a reassessment of its relevance in a landscape defined by rapid technological and social change. The September decision, therefore, is not just a political event; it’s a defining moment for Busiro East and a crucial indicator of NUP’s future direction.