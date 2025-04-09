KAMPALA, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni delivered a keynote address at the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development on Wednesday, detailing Uganda’s economic transformation and urging African nations to tackle development challenges through self-reliance and integration. The forum, held at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, a premier conference venue on the shores of Lake Victoria in Kampala, drew regional leaders and delegates focused on advancing sustainable development goals.

Mr Museveni, 80, recounted Uganda’s economic history, from the colonial-era “3Ts and 3Cs” — tobacco, tea, tourism, coffee, cotton and copper — which collapsed under Idi Amin’s rule in the 1970s, to a modern knowledge-based economy. “We’ve moved from an enclave economy to recovery, diversification, value addition and now innovation with vaccines and automobiles,” he said, speaking from a podium with a sign reading “H.E. President of Uganda.” Large screens projected his image across the Speke Resort Munyonyo’s grand hall as he gestured to emphasize his points.

Highlighting Uganda’s agricultural potential, Mr Museveni noted the country has 40 million acres of arable land. “If we use just 7 million acres, with each acre creating 7 jobs, we can generate over 100 million jobs,” he said. He added that opportunities extend beyond agriculture into industries, services and ICT.

Delegates, seated at tables equipped with microphones and water bottles, applauded the vision.

President Museveni identified 10 strategic bottlenecks holding Uganda back, including unemployment and underutilized resources, and stressed that solutions lie within Africa. “We must go from pre-industrial to industrial societies,” he said, advocating for African integration to eliminate the peasant class and foster new economic classes. A group photo captured him with dozens of delegates under the Speke Resort Munyonyo’s geometric ceiling, symbolizing regional unity.

The ARFSD aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063, promoting peer learning and innovative strategies for development. Museveni’s address came as Uganda showcases economic progress, with surpluses in maize — 5 million tonnes produced, 1 million consumed — and milk — 2.6 billion liters produced, 800 million consumed — supporting his diversification claims.

The event marked a milestone for Uganda as host, with Museveni’s speech at the Speke Resort Munyonyo inspiring hope for a self-reliant Africa. Delegates left the forum, which featured a backdrop with the theme “Stimuler la création d’emplois et la croissance économique grâce à des solutions durables,” committed to advancing sustainable development across the continent.