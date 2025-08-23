When competition turns into sabotage, it is time to reevaluate your strategy and focus on what truly matters, that is, innovation and customer satisfaction.

This quote aligns with the recently widely circulated allegations and blackmail against Victoria Sugar Factory in Luwero district by some retrogressive elements.

The factory with the state-of-the-art equipment coupled with robust health, safety, and environmental protocols has been falsely accused of releasing thick smoke and soot damaging the health of residents in the area and contaminating crops and water sources.

However, Victoria Sugar’s head of operations Nasif Ismael has dismissed these allegations as smear campaigns by some competitors who are fearing challenges from them.

Nasif says Victoria Suga factory complies with National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) regulations and has installed pollution monitoring equipment connected directly to the regulator.

In particular, residents of Yandwe village far away have been complaining about the factory’s emissions reporting chronic coughs, flu-like symptoms, and blackened clothes from soot.

To clear the air, the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) stepped to refute claims that Victoria Sugar Factory is polluting the environment, attributing pollution to other nearby companies.

The NEMA mouthpiece, Ms Naomi Namara, confirms that while reports of environmental pollution have been recorded in the area, investigations indicate that Victoria Sugar Factory is not the source

“…we have received reports of pollution in the area where Victoria Sugar Factory is located, but our findings suggest that the pollution is not coming from the factory…,” Namara said.

A team of NEMA inspectors was recently dispatched to verify the source of the alleged environmental abuse and take necessary actions.

“…we comply with NEMA regulations and have installed pollution monitoring equipment that is controlled by NEMA…,” Nasif Ismail said.

He questions why residents from Yandwe village, rather than Ndibulungi village where the factory is located, were cited in media reports as complainants.

Before undertaking projects like the Victoria Sugar Factory, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which is crucial to identifying potential environmental risks and mitigation strategies, was done.

This process ensures that projects are designed and implemented to minimize harm to the environment and public health.

In this case, if an EIA had not been conducted, likely, Victoria Sugar Factory would not have been granted permission if it were found to pose significant environmental risks.

NEMA conducts regular inspections to ensure that factories comply with environmental regulations. These inspections help identify potential issues before they become major problems.

According to business gurus, rival companies should prioritise professional and ethical business practices over blackmail and propaganda. They say resorting to unethical behaviour can have devastating and irreparably damage a company’s reputation, leading to loss of customer trust and loyalty.

Unethical tactics also undermine a company’s credibility, making it harder to attract customers, investors, and top talent.

Companies are being challenged to focus on innovation and competition to drive business growth and success, while unethical tactics can stifle innovation and creativity.

In a liberalised economy like Uganda’s, businesses should engage in healthy competition rather than resorting to blackmail and propaganda.

This approach not only fosters a positive business environment but also protects consumers from unnecessary anxiety and confusion.

Luweero District Natural Resources Officer Teopista Gateese expressed disappointment at leaders spreading unverified information without consulting her office.

She promised to join NEMA for further investigations once notified. Godfrey Mukasa, a resident of Ndibulungi village, where the factory is located, said he has never experienced any problems with the factory, describing allegations of pollution as false.

As NEMA continues its investigation, residents and local leaders are calling for swift action on detractors and to address the pollution issue, emphasising the need for industries to balance growth with environmental responsibility.

Experts have urged media houses to adopt development journalism by focusing on constructive reporting that promotes national growth. Journalists and social media users are also being called upon to be ethical and avoid manipulating information for destructive purposes.

What You Need To Know:

NEMA is a semi-autonomous institution established in May 1995 under the National Environment Act.

It is the principal agency in Uganda responsible for regulating, monitoring and supervising, and coordinating all activities related to the environment.

The key functions are environmental regulations where it develops and implements environmental policies, laws, regulations, standards, and guidelines.

The agency also conducts environmental monitoring, inspections, and compliance audits to ensure adherence to environmental laws.

NEMA promotes sustainable development practices and advises on environmental matters. It also engages in public environmental awareness and literacy initiates.

Challenges:

NEMA faces several challenges and apparent contradictions in its mission to protect the environment. Some of these challenges include balancing development and environmental preservation.The agency struggles to strike a balance between allowing development projects to proceed and protecting the environment from degradation.

This challenge is exacerbated by the need for economic growth, which sometimes leads to environmental concerns being overlooked.

NEMA also faces institutional bottlenecks, including inadequate funding and empowerment, which hinder its ability to enforce environmental regulations effectively.

Population Pressure and Human Activities: Human activities such as deforestation, wetland encroachment, and pollution pose significant challenges to NEMA’s efforts to protect the environment.

Contradictions in Policy Implementation: There are instances where NEMA’s decision seems to contradict its mission, such as issuing permits for development projects in sensitive ecosystems like wetlands which can undermine environmental conservation efforts.

Lack of Collective Responsibility: NEMA emphasizes the importance of collective responsibility in environmental management, but this approach can be challenging to implement, especially when different stakeholders have competing interests.

Big-headed developers with high connections to top government and security officials are another challenge to wetland conservation efforts.

Despite directives or guidance from NEMA to protect wetlands, some developers defy with impunity, thanks to their influential connections.

There have been instances where NEMA officials are ordered to leave premises and cease inspections or enforcement activities, often due to high-level connections or corruption. This has often led to a lack of accountability and further environmental degradation.

When NEMA officials are humiliated or intimidated into stopping enforcement, it can have severe consequences, including loss of public trust, persistent corruption, and continued degradation of wetlands.

The Problem of Corruption: Corruption is another major factor behind environmental destruction in Uganda, with enforcement officers accepting bribes to permit illegal activities in protected areas.

This has resulted in the degradation of wetlands, forests, and water bodies, with Uganda losing an estimated 2.3 trillion Uganda shillings annually due to environmental corruption.