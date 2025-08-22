President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni through the State House has sponsored more Muslims for Umrah.

The 20 Muslims were flagged off today by the Senior Presidential Advisor In-charge of Political Mobilization, Mr. Moses Byaruhanga at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquarters in Kampala.

The sponsored Muslims are an addition to the 50 beneficiaries who were flagged off in July, 2025.

Umrah is often referred to as the ‘lesser’ or ‘minor pilgrimage. It is an act of worship undertaken by Muslims. It involves pilgrims travelling to the blessed city of Mecca; where the revered Ka’aba stands as the epicentre of Islamic faith and the focal direction of worship, and performing a set of blessed rituals.

Umrah is a sacred journey that holds immense significance in the hearts of all Muslims since it offers a unique opportunity to refresh one’s faith and cleanse one’s soul.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mr. Byaruhanga expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the offer to the Muslim faithful.

“We started this journey a long time ago. When we talked to H.E the President, he gave us a go ahead to run the initiative and what I did was to appoint Hajjat Namayanja as my advisor on Muslim Affairs,” he said.

“I’m happy that the selection is transparent and beneficiaries are drawn from all regions of Uganda.”

Mr. Byaruhanga further tasked the Mecca-bound Muslims to pray that Uganda remains peaceful even after the 2026 general elections.

“Be our good Ambassadors during the pilgrimage,” he said.

Additionally, he reiterated the President’s commitment to support Imams and Alimats through SACCOs. He said, since they don’t receive salaries and are supposed to stay near their respective mosques, the President found it prudent to empower them economically so that they develop themselves.

“Many are saying that some government poverty alleviation programs like the PDM have interests [riba] which contravene Islamic teachings. So President Museveni decided to empower you through SACCOs,” he said.

“The President accepted to inject Shs 100 million in each of the two SACCOs in each district. One SACCO for Imams and another one for the female muslim scholars.”

On the other hand, Mr. Byaruhanga explained why some Hajj beneficiaries had to miss out on this year’s pilgrimage.

“Each country has its quota and Uganda was given 2,000 slots, so if people exceed the allocated quota, it means the exceeding number has to miss,” he revealed.

The Senior Presidential Assistant in charge of Monitoring the Parish Development Model program, Hajjat Mariam Namayanja asked the pilgrims to seek forgiveness, make sincere prayers and aim to gain a closer connection to Allah.

“We ask Allah to enable us to go and do Umrah and accept it. Umrah is not about visas or money but it’s about God,” she said.

She also cautioned Muslims against putting fellow believers down, citing an incident where some people tried to talk ill about the coordinators of the initiative.

“When some Muslims missed out last time, some people went on social media and said that the money had been swindled but God doesn’t take bribes, here we are. Those who missed out last time are getting Umrah and Hajj later,” she said.

Hajjat Namayanja also thanked UMSC for the cooperation with State House in ensuring the program is a success.

The UMSC Secretary General, Hadji Abbas Sekyanzi Muluubya thanked President Museveni for the support towards Muslims in Uganda through various programs like the one for Umrah and Hajj.

“The beneficiaries are selected from each region of Uganda which means the list is of national character. We thank H.E the President for giving an opportunity to Muslims in Uganda in totality,” he said.

“We also thank the State House for managing this program. We have not heard of any issues. We have not had problems with the State House, they have been very cooperative.”