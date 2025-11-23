A wave of excitement swept across Losilang in Kotido Municipality as thousands of residents, leaders, and partners gathered to witness the official launch of the Karamoja Peace and Technology University (KAPATU). For many, this moment marked the beginning of long-awaited change in a region that has struggled for decades with conflict, poverty, and limited educational opportunities.

Former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, representing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, delivered a message filled with encouragement and commitment from the government. His presence underscored the national importance of KAPATU and reinforced the belief that the university will play a major role in shaping a more peaceful and prosperous Karamoja.

The idea behind KAPATU was born out of the need to respond to long-standing challenges such as cattle rustling, food shortages, and poor access to social services. The university plans to offer programs in peace studies, technology, human rights, and community development—skills that will help young people rebuild communities, reduce violence, and create new economic opportunities. Its mission is to prepare learners not just for jobs, but for leadership and transformation.

Leaders from across the region welcomed the initiative with pride and optimism. Hon. Loki Peter Abrahams noted that the university would bring unity and support government development programs. He encouraged government to strengthen free primary education so that children in Karamoja can grow with a strong academic foundation and be ready to benefit from institutions like KAPATU.

Kotido District Chairperson Lote Paul praised President Museveni and international partners, especially the Ethiopian government, for helping make the project possible. He described the university as a major step toward reducing cattle raids and lifting communities through education, empowerment, and new opportunities for youth and families.

In the President’s message, Rt. Hon. Mbabazi confirmed that government will fully fund the daily running of the university. He reminded the community that education remains one of the strongest tools for fighting poverty, preventing conflict, and building a stable future. He added that KAPATU will play a central role in giving young people the skills they need to lead peaceful and productive lives.

A powerful moment came when President Museveni expressed readiness to forgive and reintegrate karachunas who had been arrested for involvement in insecurity. He encouraged them to embrace education and reform, saying the goal is not to punish but to help rebuild lives and communities through peaceful means.

As the ceremony came to a close, residents expressed deep joy and hope for what lies ahead. Many said the university will reduce the distance students must travel for higher education, support local businesses, and open doors for the next generation. The launch of Karamoja Peace and Technology University stands as a bright promise—a new beginning for a region ready to rise, rebuild, and reclaim its future.