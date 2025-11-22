Kampala, Uganda | Watchdog Uganda

In a heartwarming turn of events, Hajj Abdul Bisaso, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer for Kassanda South Constituency, and his wife have been blessed with triplets at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

The couple, residents of Kalamba cell, Kiganda Town Council in Kassanda District, welcomed three bundles of joy on Tuesday, marking a moment of immense celebration amid Bisaso’s intense campaign to unseat incumbent MP Frank Kabuye of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

Bisaso, a prominent local entrepreneur and NRM youth leader, temporarily suspended his campaign activities on Tuesday morning after his wife was rushed to Mulago Hospital complaining of severe discomfort. He remained by her side throughout the delivery process, witnessing the safe arrival of the three newborns—3 boys and a girl, according to family sources.

News of the births spread rapidly across Kassanda District, drawing an outpouring of congratulations from supporters, political allies, and well-wishers. Social media platforms buzzed with messages hailing the event as a “divine blessing” for the aspiring legislator.

Kassanda Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mike Ssegawa described the triplets as a timely “sign of hope” from God. “He has given Hajj Bisaso these bundles of joy at a time when he is at his busiest, fighting for the development of Kassanda South. This is a clear message of victory and renewed strength,” Ssegawa told Watchdog Uganda.

Bisaso, who clinched the NRM ticket after a fiercely contested primary earlier this year, has positioned himself as a grassroots champion committed to reclaiming the constituency for the ruling party. His campaign has gained momentum despite internal party challenges, with supporters viewing the triplets’ arrival as an auspicious omen ahead of the polls.

Family members confirmed that both the mother and babies are in stable condition and receiving postnatal care at Mulago. Bisaso expressed profound gratitude to the medical team and supporters, stating, “This is the greatest gift from Allah during this demanding times.”

As celebrations continue in Kiganda and surrounding areas, the Bisaso family has received visits from NRM leaders and community elders. The births add a personal milestone to Bisaso’s political journey, energizing his base as he battles to replace Frank Kabuye and restore NRM’s dominance in Kassanda South.

Watchdog Uganda joins the nation in extending heartfelt congratulations to Hajj Abdul Bisaso and his family on this triple blessing.