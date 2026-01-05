Business Mogul Didus Natumanya Gifts Cows to President Museveni, Vows Strong Backing for NRM Victory in 2026 Elections

Masaka City – In a gesture of gratitude, business mogul Didus Natumanya presented two cows to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, commending the exceptional mobilization by the Greater Masaka and Mid-Western Business Pioneers Network (GMMBPN). As GMMBPN leader with over 7,000 members, Natumanya highlighted the network’s role in organizing a historic rally at Liberation Square, boosting NRM’s prospects for victory in the 2026 elections.

President Museveni praised the GMMBPN for drawing thousands of supporters from villages, many in yellow shirts featuring his iconic image. He urged the business community to protect their gains and promised full support post-re-election on January 15, 2026.

“I am pleased with the mobilization, especially by Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba of Brovad Hotel. Invest in agriculture and projects to employ skilled youth from hubs like Ndegeya in Masaka,” Museveni said.

Formed five years ago under Natumanya’s initiative, GMMBPN spans districts including Masaka, Sembabule, Lyantonde, Lwengo, Mbarara, Rakai, Isingiro, Ibanda, Bukomansimbi, Kiruhura, and Kyotera. It focuses on transforming challenges in transport, agriculture, dairy, and services.

Museveni lauded Kiyimba’s employment contributions, noting hotels like Brovad create jobs. In Masaka, members include Benon Mugarura (Hotel Zebra), Sotius Ssegawa (Hotel Next), and Kiyimba, a long-time NRM mobilizer and rally funder who vice-chaired the recent event.

Speaking from his van in a yellow shirt and grey trousers, Museveni stressed the need for skilled, government-supporting professionals. “We have development schemes, but no promises now to avoid legal issues. Secure victory first, and I’ll assist,” he said.

He criticized self-serving leaders for hindering Masaka’s progress, advocating unity and patriotism for a productive economy.

As GMMBPN patron, Natumanya credited Museveni’s government for their successes, including the Parish Development Model and youth mentorship. Launched five months ago under Moses Wanga, the network seeks SACCO funding for livestock, coffee, and dairy production.

“I appreciate President Museveni for funding us and hope for SACCO support. We’ll back him to victory,” Natumanya said during an interview, posing for photos after the cow presentation via Kiyimba.

Natumanya, an agribusiness merchant employing thousands, has unified Greater Masaka through mentorship and meetings. A recent gathering rallied NRM supporters and sought funding from General Salim Saleh’s Operation Wealth Creation.

“We united as business owners and Museveni backers,” Natumanya added.

This rally underscores growing NRM support, positioning Museveni for a strong 2026 win amid economic advancements.