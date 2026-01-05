BusinessCommunity NewsNews

Business Mogul Didus Natumanya Gifts Cows to President Museveni, Vows Strong Backing for NRM Victory in 2026 Elections

Our CorrespondentBrian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

Masaka City – In a gesture of gratitude, business mogul Didus Natumanya presented two cows to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, commending the exceptional mobilization by the Greater Masaka and Mid-Western Business Pioneers Network (GMMBPN). As GMMBPN leader with over 7,000 members, Natumanya highlighted the network’s role in organizing a historic rally at Liberation Square, boosting NRM’s prospects for victory in the 2026 elections.

President Museveni praised the GMMBPN for drawing thousands of supporters from villages, many in yellow shirts featuring his iconic image. He urged the business community to protect their gains and promised full support post-re-election on January 15, 2026.

“I am pleased with the mobilization, especially by Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba of Brovad Hotel. Invest in agriculture and projects to employ skilled youth from hubs like Ndegeya in Masaka,” Museveni said.

Formed five years ago under Natumanya’s initiative, GMMBPN spans districts including Masaka, Sembabule, Lyantonde, Lwengo, Mbarara, Rakai, Isingiro, Ibanda, Bukomansimbi, Kiruhura, and Kyotera. It focuses on transforming challenges in transport, agriculture, dairy, and services.

Museveni lauded Kiyimba’s employment contributions, noting hotels like Brovad create jobs. In Masaka, members include Benon Mugarura (Hotel Zebra), Sotius Ssegawa (Hotel Next), and Kiyimba, a long-time NRM mobilizer and rally funder who vice-chaired the recent event.

Speaking from his van in a yellow shirt and grey trousers, Museveni stressed the need for skilled, government-supporting professionals. “We have development schemes, but no promises now to avoid legal issues. Secure victory first, and I’ll assist,” he said.

He criticized self-serving leaders for hindering Masaka’s progress, advocating unity and patriotism for a productive economy.

As GMMBPN patron, Natumanya credited Museveni’s government for their successes, including the Parish Development Model and youth mentorship. Launched five months ago under Moses Wanga, the network seeks SACCO funding for livestock, coffee, and dairy production.

“I appreciate President Museveni for funding us and hope for SACCO support. We’ll back him to victory,” Natumanya said during an interview, posing for photos after the cow presentation via Kiyimba.

Natumanya, an agribusiness merchant employing thousands, has unified Greater Masaka through mentorship and meetings. A recent gathering rallied NRM supporters and sought funding from General Salim Saleh’s Operation Wealth Creation.

“We united as business owners and Museveni backers,” Natumanya added.

This rally underscores growing NRM support, positioning Museveni for a strong 2026 win amid economic advancements.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByBrian Mugenyi
Follow:
Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
Previous Article Kiira College Butiki Students: Charismatic Leaders Shining Through Discipline, Ubuntu Spirit, and Excellence
Next Article Masaka City Religious Leaders join forces to rally natives to vote President Museveni

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Igniting Hope: Young Ugandans Ready to Make Their Voices Count Through the Vote

Before the pivotal general election on January 15th, young people in Uganda…

By
watchdog
4 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

ISIDOROS KARDERINIS: The unprecedented kidnapping of Maduro

The unprecedented kidnapping in the world annals, in the manner in which…

8 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Who Is Really Wasting Time Under Museveni’s Regime: Kyagulanyi or His Supporters?

As Uganda’s presidential elections draw closer, political emotions are once again intensifying.…

3 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 617 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 3945 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Igniting Hope: Young Ugandans Ready to Make Their Voices Count Through the Vote

Before the pivotal general election on January 15th, young people…

ISIDOROS KARDERINIS: The unprecedented kidnapping of Maduro

The unprecedented kidnapping in the world…

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Who Is Really Wasting Time Under Museveni’s Regime: Kyagulanyi or His Supporters?

As Uganda’s presidential elections draw closer,…

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Are Kyagulanyi’s Supporters Living in Falsehoods About His Presidential Bid Against Museveni?

While Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (Bobi Wine)…

OWEYEGHA AFUNADUULA: The missing link: Why a vibrant society needs public intellectuals to bridge academia and public life

In an age of information overload…