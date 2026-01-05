Education

Kiira College Butiki Students: Charismatic Leaders Shining Through Discipline, Ubuntu Spirit, and Excellence

Our Correspondent
I am a testament that the students of Kiira College Butiki are charismatic, transformative leaders who focus on standing out in everything they do. They believe that leadership is not only about holding a political position but also identifying a competence and executing it exceptionally well, which allows them to stand out through the Ubuntu spirit—just as what has recently happened to them in South Africa.

They are humble and God-fearing, and everything they do is guided by their motto: “DISCIPLINE AND HARD WORK,” which makes them stand out in Eastern Uganda and the country at large. Their white uniform also enhances their confidence and elegance, and we are all proud of Kiira College Butiki. FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY.


