Greater Masaka Business Community Vows Over 70% Victory Margin for President Museveni in 2026 Elections

Masaka City, January 5, 2026 – In a show of strong support, the Greater Masaka Business Community has pledged to deliver President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni a victory margin exceeding 70% over opposition candidates, including Robert Kyagulanyi, in the upcoming January 15, 2026 general elections.

The commitment comes amid a resurgence of National Resistance Movement (NRM) popularity in the region. Back in 2010, NRM support in Masaka City had waned, prompting reforms initiated by then-Commanding Officer of Kasijjagirwa Armored Brigade, Gen. David Muhoozi. He collaborated with Canon Helen Mugarura and former NRM Chairman Tabula Ddungu to mobilize party supporters.

Since those efforts, NRM voter numbers and influence have grown significantly, bolstered by senior citizens, the business fraternity, and current NRM Party Chairman Rogers Bulegeya.

Engineer Benon Mugarura, Chairperson of the Greater Masaka Business Community and proprietor of Assured Engineering and Construction Company, affirmed his unwavering loyalty as a long-time NRM cadre. In an exclusive interview at Hotel Zebra on Friday, January 2, 2026, he assured President Museveni of full backing until victory is declared.

“The President will secure over 70% of the vote against the opposition,” Mugarura stated, highlighting the recent rally at Liberation Square in Masaka City on December 22, 2025, as evidence of growing support. “The massive turnout proved that the majority of Masaka’s population backs President Museveni. As the business community, led by myself and my deputy Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba, we mobilized and transported supporters from local villages.”

Mugarura reported that over 30,000 people attended the rally, signaling strong confidence in a surge of votes for Museveni on election day.

The business community financed the event with more than Shs50 million, under an organizing committee chaired by Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba. With a membership of 10,000 across various sectors—including hardware dealers led by Moses Muto and market vendors led by Betty Nakayiza—the group allocated funds for transportation, welfare, and distributing Museveni’s posters throughout Greater Masaka.

“We’ve urged voters to turn out in large numbers for President Museveni as a reward for his contributions. Masaka City has benefited immensely, with modern roads constructed under his government—more than any other city,” Mugarura said.

He noted remarkable business growth during Museveni’s tenure, with the population largely engaged in entrepreneurship. Shopping malls and hotels have proliferated; in 2001, Masaka had just one hotel, but today there are 10, overseen by the hotel business committee chaired by Hajji Jamil Ssempijja of Maple Leaf Hotel.

“It’s a great improvement. People now move freely on well-constructed roads, and the housing sector has expanded—residential areas extend beyond a 5km radius, up from 2km previously,” he added.

Mugarura also mentioned the President’s promise to establish an industrial park, which would further boost industries. The business community is well-structured, encompassing big wholesalers, medium retailers, and small vendors, all thriving with family-sustaining incomes under the current administration.

President Museveni has supported business through facilities for coffee farming and fruit growing, making Masaka one of Uganda’s top producers. “One acre of coffee yields about Shs15 million in net profit. Through Operation Wealth Creation, led by General Salim Saleh, many have received coffee plants to boost production,” Mugarura explained.

Over 70% of Masaka enjoys clean water access, with improved healthcare facilities like the modernized Mulago Hospital and top-performing schools such as St. Henry’s College Kitovu.

“The number of wholesalers and retailers has increased, and they’re profiting from their businesses,” said Mugarura, who is married to Helen Mugarura, Co-Director of Zebra Hotel.

Past challenges like unstable electricity and high taxes have been addressed, with stable power and responsive government assistance now in place. “We have committee leaders like Sotius Ssegawa for contractors and engineers, allowing us to collaborate with competent NRM supporters across disciplines,” he remarked.

Mugarura reminisced about the peace and security fostered by the government, providing a stable environment for business. “I’ve encouraged the community to support President Museveni for bringing peace, progress, and a tranquil tax environment. He’s removed taxes and tariffs for small-scale owners, earning widespread backing.”

He praised NRM Chairperson Rogers Bulegeya, Resident City Commissioner Ahmed Washaki, and Brigadier General Sande of Kasijjagirwa Barracks for maintaining security among supporters.

“Bulegeya’s mobilization efforts, with our assistance, have expanded NRM’s base. The President’s achievements in the region are exceptional,” Mugarura said.

The business community contributed approximately Shs61 million to the rally.

The Greater Masaka Business Community’s founding body includes: Chairperson Benon Mugarura; Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba (owner of Brovad Hotel); Deputy Publicity Matia Kagugube; Sotius Ssegawa (head of contractors and engineers, pioneer of Segken Services and Hotel Next); Batesta Walugembe (head of retailers, owner of Kalungu Traders); John Magala (head of guest house owners); Rogers Bulegeya (youth chairperson); Hajjat Madiina Matovu (women’s chairperson); and Tabula Ddungu (General Secretary). Their mission is to mobilize votes for Museveni and enhance NRM popularity in the region.