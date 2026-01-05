Community NewsNews

Mob lynches suspected murderer in Apac

Our Correspondent

The community of Alworoceng Parish, Ibuje Sub-County in Apac District, has lynched a 50-year-old man in a retaliation attack after he allegedly hacked to death a resident in the same area.

Ume Saidi, alias Anam Francis, was lynched on 5th January 2026 at around 1100 hours at Amii-Amola Village, Alworoceng Parish, as he was trying to flee the area via water to an unknown destination.

Preliminary findings indicate that the deceased had been on the run after allegedly hacking and killing one Otim Moses on the night of 1st January 2026 in the same village. It is further alleged that, following the death of his son, Ogweta Denis, aged 21 years, who was reportedly killed by an angry mob, the deceased had issued threats to kill sixty people within the village. This situation reportedly caused fear and panic in Alworoceng Parish, forcing some residents to abandon their homes.

On 5th January 2026, the deceased was reportedly spotted hiding in a nearby bush by members of the public. An angry mob descended on him, chased him, and lynched him before police could intervene.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, Police Public Relations Officer of the North Kyoga Region, said the Territorial Police in Apac District have registered and are investigating the case of murder by mob action.

Police officers from Apac CPS and Kidilani Police Post responded to the scene. The body of the deceased has been recovered and conveyed to Apac General Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examination. The scene is yet to be revisited by SOCO and other detectives for further forensic management.

No suspects have so far been arrested. Inquiries are ongoing, and any further developments will be communicated in due course.

Police strongly condemn acts of mob action and urge members of the public to always report and apprehend suspected criminals under Section 15 of the Criminal Procedure Code Act and hand them over to the police under Section 16 for lawful handling.


