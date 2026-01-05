Ssegawa: Young and amazing Business personnel of year 2025-2026 in Masaka City owning Hotel Next

The Hotel business is radically one of the most demanding business and it involves a lot of investment and its profits are normally got from clients offered better services.

As Uganda’s business sector welcomes the financial year 2026-2027, it is imperative to reflect on how far the hotel business has come from and what holds water for proprietors that have stood out the test and shine like stars and Masaka’s case, business merchant Mr. Sotius Segawa and Hotel Next have outcompeted others as the first emerging Hotel business as Brian Mugenyi explores.

As Masaka City positions itself as a growing business hub with a total of one million people with an expansion of Masaka Recreation Grounds projected to accommodate 15000 people after it’s second phase of its construction worth shs: 150billion

and an increasing population of people operating in the city as per data mined statistics, roads infrastructure and healthcare units, Hotel Next stands tall as a beacon of hospitality, entrepreneurship, and community transformation and is one of the facility that has accommodated people from different areas, such as tourists, married couples and cooperate companies employees and local people in the area for the closed year and yet is welcoming a new trend in this year.

For many years, it is not just a hotel; it is a testament to what vision, courage, and persistence can achieve and as the city they bask with a multi billion project that also employes hundreds of staff locally with first class modern furniture and door grasses that gives ambience to the facility.

On a calm Thursday morning in Buddu County, Masaka City, the atmosphere around Hotel Next is both serene and captivating.

Guests sip freshly brewed coffee as soft ambient music flows across the halls, while an array of richly spiced delicacies and breakfast offerings tempt both local and foreign visitors. For many, the experience is more than hospitality—it is a taste of visionary entrepreneurship at work.

The story behind Hotel Next is closely tied to its proprietor, Eng. Sotius Ssegawa, a man whose determination, foresight, and reliance on personal savings coupled with strategic bank loans defied the odds to create one of Uganda’s most talked-about hotel enterprises in Africa.

A New Year’s testimony about its owner

By nature, Mr. Ssegawa is a reserved individual and a member of Greater Masaka Business Community led by Engineer Benon Mugarura of assured engineering and construction company.

Mr. Segawa, hails from Enkima clan and has a well receptive love for Buganda Kingdom, culture, painting and development and a one who prefers results over self-promotion.

Yet, those who know him such as Ms Florence Owa Maria, a local resident at Kyabakuza Village also a seasonal politician describe him as a charismatic community advocate, a Rotarian, and a businessman with a genuine heart for mentorship.

”His belief is simple: business must uplift not only the owner but also the community around it,” said Florence Owa Maria.

Turning Bank Loans into a Fortune

In Uganda, many people perceive bank loans as traps that eventually strip them of their property. Stories abound of families losing land, homes, and businesses due to failure to clear arrears. But unlike the many who view loans with suspicion, Mr. Ssegawa chose a different path. Leveraging his engineering background and entrepreneurial discipline, he took the calculated risk of financing Hotel Next through bank loans.

That bold move has paid off. handsomely. Opened officially on 1st July 2023, Hotel Next has since become a cornerstone of Masaka’s hospitality industry, raising the region’s tourism profile and demonstrating that strategic borrowing can transform visions into realities.

Roots of an Entrepreneur

Born to Mr. Michael Titus Kiwanuka and Ms. Pascazia Nansubuga of Kisoso Village, Masaka City, Ssegawa’s entrepreneurial journey began early. After obtaining a Diploma in Electrical Engineering, he ventured into importing and retailing electrical accessories from China. This gave him exposure to international business practices and planted the seeds of his long-term vision.

He later founded Segken Services in 2006, specializing in solar installations and electrical extensions. His professionalism soon won him contracts with major companies such as American Tower Company, Airtel, Umeme, and UEDCL. These opportunities gave him both financial stability and a strong network, sharpening his business acumen for larger ventures.

With further studies—a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management, and continuous professional growth—Ssegawa combined technical expertise with managerial know-how. His dream of a world-class hotel in Masaka was no longer just an idea, but a carefully structured plan.

Inspiration and Support

Ssegawa’s closest allies in the journey was his friend Mr. Ali Kakooza, with whom he had traveled to China years earlier. Kakooza encouraged him to pursue the hotel business and provided both inspiration and moral support. Their shared vision reinforced Ssegawa’s determination to establish a facility that would stand out in Uganda’s competitive hospitality sector.

Inside Hotel Next

Today, Hotel Next boasts three floors with 34 fully furnished rooms, each equipped with high-speed internet and air conditioning. Prices are competitive—Shs300,000 for executive suites and Shs250,000 for double occupancy rooms—making it attractive to both business travelers and leisure guests.

Beyond accommodation, the hotel features two conference halls accommodating 200 and 250 people respectively, providing ideal spaces for workshops, corporate meetings, and social gatherings. The restaurant serves a mix of local and international cuisine, complemented by fresh juices and beverages, offering guests a holistic hospitality experience.

The hotel has quickly become a preferred venue for corporate companies, NGOs, and government officials, earning a reputation for cleanliness, professionalism, and a welcoming environment.

Expansion Plans

The vision does not end here. Construction is underway for a seven-floor extension, set to include 45 additional rooms, presidential suites, a swimming pool, and a modern health club. When completed, Hotel Next will significantly increase its capacity, positioning Masaka as a stronger competitor in Uganda’s growing hospitality and tourism sector.

Lessons in Business Leadership

Ssegawa’s journey carries lessons for Uganda’s budding entrepreneurs:

⦁ Calculated risk-taking: His decision to rely on bank loans challenges the common fear of debt, proving that structured financing can fuel expansion.

⦁ Diversified experience: His background in engineering and IT gave him the confidence to manage complex projects.

⦁ Networking and mentorship: From Kakooza’s inspiration to contracts with multinational firms, relationships have been key to his success.

⦁ Community impact: By creating jobs, offering conference facilities, and boosting tourism, Hotel Next goes beyond profit—it uplifts the local economy and he has been very supportive in participating in the community work including giving back to St Theresa Bwanda Girls Secondary School in Masaka City that celebrated a century years by funding them.

Looking Ahead

Hotel Next has quickly grown into more than just a hotel—it is a symbol of resilience, innovation, and ambition in Uganda’s business landscape. Its blend of local ownership and international standards demonstrates that world-class facilities can thrive outside Kampala and in regional cities.

Mr. Ssegawa’s ambition remains unshaken: “I have a journey to walk and create a difference in the hotel business in Masaka City and Uganda. That is my driving factor.