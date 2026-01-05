“NRM has delivered development in Buganda,” President Museveni tells Rubaga voters

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the 2026 general elections, has today dismissed claims that the ruling party has neglected Buganda, saying such assertions are not true.

Speaking to thousands of supporters during a campaign rally at Kitebi Primary School play grounds in Rubaga division, President Museveni who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, emphasized that the development in Buganda would not have been possible without peace ushered in by the NRM government.

“When NRM brought peace, development followed. In Rubaga, we now have shopping malls, but our goal is to make everyone wealthy. That’s why we promote the Bonna Bagagawale message we started in 1997 with Entandikwa, sending money to sub-counties. Later, programs like NAADS and OWC were added. Now, with the Parish Development Model (PDM), people receive funds through SACCOs, and their committees decide who benefits,” President Museveni said.

Addressing concerns over PDM funds, the President said, “I wonder when I hear people say they don’t get this PDM money. Who chooses the SACCO committees? You should report them; it’s easy to find them.”

“At first, we didn’t even have salt or sugar. Today, we have funds, and we send them, but sometimes they stop along the way. This is where we need to work together,” he added.

Responding to complaints from Rubaga, President Museveni commented on local leadership issues.

“I have never heard of the Rubaga South MP. I didn’t choose him—you did. So, if there are problems, who is to blame? That’s when a Munyankole says, ‘Eyetuze tebamukabira [ meaning, those responsible cannot be blamed if the right choices were not made].”

On compensation, the President assured residents affected by the construction of Natete Market that those who had evacuated the land would be compensated.

Turning to wealth creation, President Museveni highlighted Uganda’s growing industrial parks.

“Mbale Industrial Park, Kapeka Industrial Hub with about 40 factories, Namanve Industrial Park, Kawempe Matugga—all these are here in Kampala, not in Rwakitura or Kasese. These parks create jobs,” he said.

On her part , Maama Janet thanked religious leaders for their continued prayers, saying spiritual guidance has played an important role in Uganda’s journey of healing and nation-building.

She extended New Year greetings and wished Ugandans a peaceful and successful election season.

“I want to thank our religious leaders for the prayers they have continuously offered for our country,” she said, adding that such support has strengthened the nation during critical moments.

Reflecting on the large turnouts at rallies across the country, the First Lady said the gatherings serve as a reminder of God’s faithfulness and how far Uganda has come.

“When I see these numbers, I am reminded of where the Lord has brought us from. It calls us to walk together, to hold hands, and to remember that we are one nation under God,” she said.

Maama Janet drew on biblical imagery to describe Uganda’s past challenges, noting that the country has undergone a long process of healing, renewal and restoration through unity and collective effort.

“The Lord reminded the children of Israel that when their land was healed and they had prospered, they should never forget where He brought them from. As Uganda continues on this journey of healing, we must remember, stay united, and build a nation that our children will be proud of,” she said.

“Uganda has gone through a season of cleansing and rebuilding, guided by love, unity and hope not only for ourselves, but for the region as well.”

Maama Janet urged Ugandans not to forget the lessons of the past as the country marks decades of recovery and progress, encouraging citizens to remain focused on building a future that the next generation can be proud of.

She called on voters to support the National Resistance Movement, saying the party’s vision represents a strategic path towards a stronger, more stable and prosperous Uganda.

“Our responsibility is to secure a nation that our children can grow up in and proudly call their own,” she said.

The NRM First National Vice Chairman, Alhajji Moses Kigongo thanked residents of Rubaga for turning up in large numbers, describing the strong attendance as a sign of continued support for the ruling party and its leadership.

Alhajji Kigongo said the NRM was seeking renewed mandate from the people of Rubaga, calling on them to rally behind the party National Chairman and other party candidates.

He urged supporters to remain loyal and patriotic, emphasising the importance of honesty and integrity in serving the country.

“Always be truthful and committed to Uganda. That is how we safeguard what we have built together,” he said.

Alhajji Kigongo also appealed for calm and orderliness during the electoral process, advising voters to exercise their civic duty peacefully and responsibly.

The Speaker of Parliament and Second National Vice Chairperson of NRM, Rt. Hon.Anita Among called for targeted interventions to strengthen wealth creation, youth empowerment and urban livelihoods in Rubaga Division.

She urged the government to further streamline the Parish Development Model (PDM) to ensure that young people and women benefit more directly from the programme, noting that many urban youth remain eager to engage in productive enterprise if given access to capital.

“The youth need a deliberate share of PDM, just like women, so that they can stand on their own economically,” Rt. Hon. Among said.

She also raised concern over congestion at Kasubi Market, calling for its expansion to match the growing population and increasing demand for trading space.

On skills development, Rt. Hon. Among emphasised the need for expanded skilling programmes in Rubaga, arguing that equipping young people with practical skills would enable them to create jobs rather than wait for employment.

“Our young people need skills and startup support so that they can become job creators,” she said, adding that a special funding window for youth would strengthen this effort.

She concluded by calling on the people of Rubaga to safeguard unity and stability while taking advantage of government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and expanding economic opportunity.

The NRM Chairperson for Rubaga Division, Mr. Kamuntu Ivan Semakula Majjambere commended President Museveni for what he described as visible, people-centred development that has transformed Kampala and improved livelihoods in Rubaga and beyond.

“We have achievements to show. We are protecting the gains,” Mr. Majjambere said, noting that the President’s pledges have steadily translated into action on the ground.

He singled out key infrastructure and social service improvements in Rubaga, including the upgrading of formerly dusty roads to tarmac, which he said has eased transport, boosted businesses and restored dignity to the city.

He also thanked President Museveni and the First Lady, Maama Janet, for government support towards Kitebi Secondary School, describing education as a foundation for long-term national transformation.

Mr. Majjambere further highlighted the redevelopment of Busega Market and Kasubi Market, saying the facilities have strengthened household incomes and created safer, more organised trading spaces for vendors.

“Rubaga is unique. It hosts leaders of all major religious faiths in Uganda, and many political parties trace their roots here,” he said, adding that unity and coexistence in the division reflect the country’s broader stability.

The event was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.