Masaka City Religious Leaders join forces to rally natives to vote President Museveni

Masaka City Religious Leaders Join Forces to Rally Natives to Vote for President Museveni

By Brian Mugenyi

Religious leaders in Masaka City have united under the Inter-Religious Council to mobilise natives and residents to support President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ahead of the January 15, 2026 general elections.

The leaders made the declaration during an inter-religious meeting with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman for Masaka City, Mr. Rogers Bulegeya, held at Hotel Brovad in Masaka City.

Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Abdul Karim Nseera, who led the delegation, said President Museveni’s government has ensured peace and economic stability in Uganda. He noted that, as religious leaders, they feel obliged to encourage their followers to vote for President Museveni as a way of appreciating his leadership.

“We shall be bringing other imams on board to ensure that they disseminate this information to the people. I have prayed for the prosperity of Uganda and President Museveni, and we assure him of total support from our followers. This support is our way of giving back to him for the support he has given us without segregation,” said Sheikh Nseera.

Hajji Ismael Ssesimba, the Public Relations Officer of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, praised Mr. Bulegeya for his efforts in uniting the people. He noted that in the past, many people feared openly supporting the ruling party due to intimidation but said the situation has since changed.

“Previously, people supported opposition leaders out of fear of harassment. That has changed. Today, people freely move in NRM yellow T-shirts without fear of oppression or embarrassment,” Hajji Ssesimba said.

He also appealed to President Museveni to fulfill a pledge of providing him with a vehicle to ease his mobilisation work, stating that he has been a committed supporter of the government.

“I appeal to the President to fulfill his promise of giving me a car so that I can effectively carry out my mobilisation duties,” he added.

Hajji Ssesimba further noted that religious leaders have several pressing issues they wish to present directly to the President during a one-on-one meeting, which they have formally requested.

“I pray for NRM prosperity and for the President to secure an overwhelming victory in the coming elections,” he said.

Ms. Wakapisi Nabafu, a born-again pastor, said religious leaders in the region lack facilitation and appealed to the President to also consider supporting born-again pastors to ensure fairness across faith groups.

Similarly, Pastor Jane Namuli Kitanga, the Deputy Bishop of the Pentecostal Church in Greater Masaka, said limited funding has hindered their mobilisation efforts.

“We had 362 pastors in Rakai, but we have struggled to secure funds. Yet I have the capacity to mobilise votes for President Museveni,” she said.

Bishop Leonard Sserwanda advised the national mobilisation team to work closely with faith-based structures and commended Mr. Bulegeya for revitalising NRM support and visibility in the region.

Sheikh Badru Wassajja Kiruuta, the Supreme District Khadi of Greater Masaka, attributed the region’s challenges to what he termed voter ingratitude, noting that while President Museveni often wins elections, opposition leaders are elected at local levels, affecting service delivery.

Ms. Mariam Kaberuka, the Resident City Commissioner for Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, said places of worship are effective mobilisation centres and encouraged religious leaders to freely guide believers in supporting the NRM.

“Under democracy and the capacity of the NRM government, religious leaders should encourage believers to support the ruling party without fear,” she said.

Mr. Rogers Bulegeya called on party members to maintain unity and urged leaders to remain loyal to their followers while continuing to preach what he termed the gospel of President Museveni’s leadership.

“The government rewards those who love it. We are no longer where we used to be as a party,” Bulegeya said.

He cited Kayunga District, where religious leaders have benefited from government programmes through the Microfinance Support Centre, and encouraged Masaka City religious leaders to emulate their counterparts to benefit from similar initiatives.