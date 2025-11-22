Busoga sub region, once seen as the ruling NRM stronghold has once again shown overwhelming support for President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election bid in the upcoming January 2026 elections.

The Busoga Kingdom Minister of Tourism, Owek Hellen Namutamba, and First Deputy Prime Minister Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga have been instrumental in rallying support for the President’s campaign.

Owek Namutamba, who serves as a trusted aide and Personal Assistant to Mama Kadaga, has in the last two months been traversing the region, addressing rallies and encouraging the people of Busoga to vote for Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Her message has been clear and consistent: President Museveni and NRM are the only credible leaders who can transport the region and Uganda towards socio-economic transformation.

The campaign efforts appear to have paid off, with massive turnouts at Museveni’s rallies in all corners of Busoga.

All the rallies held in Bugiri, Namutumba, Kaliro, Bugweri, Iganga, Kamuli and Jinja, among others witnessed mammoth crowds clad in Yellow, the party’s color.

The youth, in particular, have been enthusiastic in their support, singing in chorus that they will vote for Museveni and NRM because Mama Kadaga has asked them to do so.

Significance of Kadaga’s Endorsement

Mama Kadaga’s endorsement of President Museveni’s candidacy is significant, given her popularity and influence in the region.

Some analysts had feared that following her ejection from the partys Central Executive Committee(CEC) Mama Kadaga was going to use her influence to incite the Basoga against NRM and Museveni, but instead, she has thrown her weight behind the President’s campaign.

However,the fallout from the internal NRM conflict has had far-reaching consequences, with Busoga politicians who voted against Kadaga’s removal from the CEC facing potential electoral consequences.

The social media frenzy surrounding the issue has hitherto created a narrative that those who opposed Kadaga are untrustworthy and should not be entrusted with leadership positions.

Kadaga’s Popularity and Influence.

Mama Kadaga’s popularity and influence in the region have been significant factors in the NRM’s efforts to bridge the rift.

President Museveni’s swift action to address the issue and ensure Kadaga’s concerns were heard has likely mitigated any potential damage to the party’s chances in Busoga.

Museveni’s Strategic Move

The President’s decision to reject calls for Anita Among to be declared the new “Mama Busoga” is seen as a strategic move to avoid further antagonizing Kadaga and her supporters.

In this way, President Museveni has once again demonstrated his ability to navigate complex political situations and maintain party unity.

Electoral Implications

As the elections approach, it remains to be seen how the Busoga region will vote, but one thing is clear: the politicians who opposed Kadaga will face an uphill battle in winning the hearts and minds of the region’s voters.

In the midst of this drama, Owek Hellen Namutamba has emerged as a key figure in rallying support for President Museveni’s re-election bid.

Like a modern-day John the Baptist, Namutamba has been “shouting in the wilderness” of Busoga, preaching the gospel of Museveni’s leadership and Kadaga’s endorsement.

Her efforts have been instrumental in mobilizing the region’s voters behind the President’s campaign, and her message has been clear: vote for Museveni and NRM, the party that can deliver socio-economic transformation to Busoga and Uganda.

Analysts now believe that Owek Namutamba’s tireless efforts will likely earn her a prominent role in the next government, further solidifying her position as a rising star in Ugandan politics and cementing a win-win situation for President Museveni’s administration.

The Busoga region’s politics have always been complex, and this latest development has added another layer of intrigue.

As the campaign season heats up and with less than 8 weeks, it will be interesting to see how the NRM and other parties navigate the region’s dynamics to win over voters.

The Busoga region’s support for President Museveni’s re-election bid is a being seen as a significant boost to his campaign. As can be recalled, in 2021 NUP’s leader Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, better known by his stage name as Bobi Wine stunned the nation by sweeping votes in most districts in Busoga.

The paltry NRM performance was blamed on several factors including internal bickering among top leaders, low sugar cane prices and alleged atrocities meted on the fishing community by the UPDF soldiers.

Commentators say its puzzling to see poverty persisting in Busoga, despite the region’s peace, influential sons and daughters, and economic opportunities.

Busoga, a sub region basking in decades of uninterrupted peace, boasts influential sons and daughters holding key positions in government and private sectors, a thriving tourism industry, and robust trade and industries.

Experts have long sounded the alarm, dubbing Busoga a hotspot for socio-economic issues and a breeding ground for diseases, with the region being a microcosm of the country’s public health challenges.

The stark contrast between Busoga’s potential and its grim reality is a stark reminder of the region’s pressing development needs, leaving one to wonder what needs to be done to unlock its true potential.

Yet, poverty remains a stark reality for many Basoga, a paradox that continues to baffle experts and leave many scratching their heads.

Jinja City, home to some of Uganda’s highest tax-paying companies, presents a glaring paradox: these firms generate millions of dollars in revenue, employing thousands of Ugandans, yet the infrastructure supporting their operations is woefully inadequate.

The deplorable state of roads leading to these facilities not only causes mechanical problems for motorists but has also been linked to fatal accidents, leaving families devastated and communities frustrated.

This stark disparity has become a rallying cry for opposition parties, who point to the government’s apparent neglect as evidence of its failure to invest in the region’s development, instead opting to “milk the cow without feeding it,” a narrative that resonates with disillusioned residents and fuels anti-government sentiment.