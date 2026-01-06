President Museveni implores Kawempe residents to create wealth and jobs through the four economic sectors 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flagbearer has implored the people of Kawempe to create wealth and jobs through the four economic sectors.

“This is very crucial because many people don’t know what to do and they get lost. That’s why people go to work in Dubai because they are looking for jobs. Yet here, there are more jobs than you can think of. Young people should know the address of wealth and jobs,” he said.

The President, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, made the remarks today while addressing a campaign rally at Mbogo playgrounds, Kawempe Division.

President Museveni explained that wealth and jobs can be found in four sectors; commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT.

“In the 1996 NRM Manifesto, we did a calculation, and we came up with the four-acre model and the seven activities. In the first acre, grow coffee, in the second one grow fruits, in the third acre you do zero-grazing, and in the fourth acre you grow food crops. Then in the backyard do poultry, piggery and fish farming for those near the wetlands,” he said.

President Museveni noted that the people of Kawempe with small landholdings can as well benefit from the four-acre model by selecting one of the seven activities.

“You can do poultry, piggery or mushroom growing in the backyard. Some of those things can be done here in Kawempe, Nansana and elsewhere. Those who have done it, have done it very well,” he noted.

President Museveni also highlighted the success story of Johnson Basangwa of Kamuli District who has accumulated wealth through poultry farming.

He said Basangwa produces up to 2,500 trays of eggs per day, earning about Shs 20 million daily, Shs 600 million monthly, and approximately Shs 7.2 billion annually.

“He has also created jobs for 300 people,” he said.

President Museveni further underscored the critical role of factories,artisanship, services and ICT in creating jobs for Ugandans, especially those in urban areas.

On the Parish Development Model (PDM), President Museveni reiterated his call to the people of Kawempe to elect parish committees to ensure efficiency of the program.

“Now, we have already made very good progress.First of all we have the money, and that money is coming but it’s being stolen on the way and the people who are stealing the money are not in Congo or Sudan, they are here,” he said.

“Now we need to start distributing in a proper way. The Minister and the PDM Secretariat can supervise the election of the new PDM parish committee if the old one misused power. The real crime is deducting from the funds. It will land you in prison.”

Additionally, the President pledged to examine why the youth have not been getting their PDM share.

“We shall then increase the PDM funds per parish.”

Maama Janet thanked the people of Kawempe for turning up for the rally in large numbers.

She also urged the residents to vote for NRM to protect Uganda’s gains.

“Your vote is the brick that you put on the house of Uganda. On the 15th of January go and vote for NRM and President Museveni so that Uganda can continue going forward,”she said.

“The old people who are here today, remember where Uganda has come from. When the NRM came into power, the roads were so bad, but now Uganda has beautiful and modern roads, so we shouldn’t take that for granted.”

The First National Vice Chairperson of the NRM, Alhajji Moses Kigongo, requested the people of Kawempe to vote for NRM candidates starting from President Museveni and other party flagbearers at all levels.

“As we vote for the NRM, we should ensure that we preserve peace and discipline,” he said.

The Second National Vice Chairperson of the NRM and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among assured the President that the people of Kawempe will vote for him overwhelmingly.

“We are assured of our 80 percent and above,” she said.

The speaker also reiterated President Museveni’s commitment to support the youth financially so that they fight poverty and create wealth.

“The youth of Kawempe I recently assured you that the President is going to support you and you start businesses. Don’t be diverted by selfish opposition

politicians,” she noted.

Rt. Hon. Among further implored the people of Kawempe to ensure peace and stability during and after elections.

The Kawempe Division NRM Chairperson, Hajjat Madina Nsereko thanked President Museveni for the development interventions in Kawempe.

He also commended him for empowering the people of Kawempe through poverty alleviation programs such as PDM.