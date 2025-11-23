The Minister for the Presidency,Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda had appealed to Ugandan diaspora in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support and promote the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ideology abroad by showcasing the party’s achievements and its commitment to the welfare of all Ugandans.

“His Excellency the President has consistently emphasized that the strength and longevity of the NRM governing for over three decades stems from prioritizing the interests of the population over divisions of identity, tribe, or region. I urge you to focus on highlighting the party’s accomplishments and avoid engaging in or spreading negative propaganda from opposition parties,” she said.

The Minister made the remarks today while officiating at the opening of the 9th Uganda Diaspora Awareness and UAE Convention at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Dubai- UAE.

Hon. Babalanda also called upon the Ugandan diaspora who will have an opportunity to vote in the upcoming elections in January and February 2026 to support NRM leaders at all levels and most importantly, reaffirm their confidence in His Excellency the President, whose leadership has steered Uganda toward peace, stability, and sustained development.

According to the Minister, the government of Uganda has also made deliberate efforts to bring services closer to its citizens living abroad, ensuring that the diaspora can actively participate in national development.

“In the United Arab Emirates for instance, the Ugandan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai have established dedicated diaspora service desks to facilitate access to essential services such as passport renewal, national ID registration, business and investment guidance, and consular support,” she noted.

“Similarly, financial services tailored for diaspora members, including NSSF diaspora products and partnerships with Post Bank, Housing Finance Bank, and Centenary Bank, have also been made available to enable savings and investment back home.”

Hon. Babalanda further revealed that Uganda today continues on a positive trajectory with peace, stability, and security remaining the foundation of the country’s growth.

Our infrastructure has expanded: highways, oil roads, hydropower projects, modern airports, industrial parks, and ICT infrastructure—all positioning Uganda to compete in the global economy. My brothers and sisters here in the UAE; Your success abroad is a source of pride for our country, but it should also translate into long-term value for your families and communities back home,” she said.

“I strongly encourage you to save, invest, and build sustainable wealth in Uganda. Uganda is rich in opportunity. We want you to own land, own businesses, build homes, create jobs, and participate in the economic transformation of our motherland.”

Additionally, the Minister implored Uganda’s UAE partners,investors, and financial institutions to deepen engagement with the Eastern African country.

“The bonds between our countries are growing stronger every day, and platforms like this convention open doors to new opportunities for trade, investment, and partnership. Uganda is peaceful, stable, and ready for business. Our economy is growing steadily, industries are expanding, ICT and innovation are thriving and our infrastructure is transforming from modern highways and airports to industrial parks and energy projects.”

Hon. Babalanda also assured that Uganda offers a competitive and secure investment environment and investors enjoy clear regulatory frameworks, protection under international agreements, free repatriation of profits, and access to regional markets through the East African Community, COMESA, and the AfCFTA.

“Strategic sectors with high potential include agriculture and agro-processing, renewable energy, oil and gas, tourism, manufacturing, ICT, and real estate. With a youthful, skilled workforce and a growing consumer market, Uganda presents opportunities for both long-term growth and profitable returns.”

The Minister therefore, took an opportunity, on behalf of the government of Uganda to urge the Ugandan diaspora to consider Uganda not only as an investment destination but as a partner in progress.

“Together, we can create sustainable wealth, expand trade, and build a brighter future for both our countries. As I conclude, I also wish to acknowledge the organisers of this convention for bringing Ugandans together from across the UAE. Your dedication strengthens unity, promotes socio-economic empowerment, and enhances diplomatic relations,” she said.

“To all participants, your presence here reflects your commitment to Uganda’s development. Your success abroad is a source of national pride—but it should also translate into long-term value for your families and communities back home. The Government remains committed to supporting you. I also call upon you to continue loving our country and the NRM Party.”

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda acknowledged the strong and growing partnership between Uganda and the United Arab Emirates, saying the UAE has been a reliable friend, a generous partner in trade and investment and a welcoming home for Uganda’s vibrant diaspora community.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, you will all appreciate that; the Ugandan diaspora in the UAE is one of the most industrious, dynamic, and fastest-growing communities in the world. In fact, Uganda’s diaspora remittances of which the UAE forms a major share remain one of the top sources of foreign exchange for our economy,” she said.

“These resources directly support education, healthcare, housing and business growth across the country. For this reason, the Government of Uganda recognizes you as critical partners in national development, not as people who are far from home.”

The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Hon. Balaam Barugahara and other Ugandan government officials.