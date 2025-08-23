President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday assured investors from Rebel Group, an international consultancy and investment firm based in Nairobi, of Uganda’s readiness to partner with them in key infrastructure projects.

Meeting the group led by the former US Ambassador to Kenya, Mr. Kyle McCarter, at State House, Entebbe, President Museveni welcomed the firm’s interest in Uganda and emphasized the country’s long-term economic opportunities.

“We can start with infrastructure such as the Kampala–Bombo toll road and the Mpigi bridge. These projects are linked directly to the market and the consumers. As long as the consumers are there, the flow of money will not stop. That is why such investments are sustainable. They create jobs, put money in people’s pockets, and stimulate further spending,” he said.

Reflecting on Uganda’s post-independence challenges, the President noted that past policy mistakes, including the expulsion of Asians under Idi Amin and the confiscation of private property, discouraged private investment.

“We lost a lot of time after independence because of policies that were not private sector–friendly. Confiscating private property was a strategic mistake,” he said.

“But when we came into leadership in the 1980s. We were clear, We had studied the mistakes of the past, and we had the credibility to say no, we are independent and we are not agents of anyone. If you want true independence, you must create wealth so that you don’t depend on anybody,” he said.

President Museveni explained that Uganda’s economic transformation agenda is anchored on four key pillars of wealth creation.

“Our first pillar is commercial agriculture, where land must be used productively beyond subsistence farming. The second pillar is manufacturing, which focuses on adding value to our raw materials such as coffee, cotton, copper, and timber,” he said.

“The third area is services, including tourism, hospitality, entertainment, and related sectors, the fourth pillar is ICT, where we must harness technology to drive growth.Everyone must be involved in producing either a good or a service, whether as an owner or as an employee. That is the foundation of wealth,” he added.

The President also mentioned that infrastructure investment is central to unlocking regional trade, particularly within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“This is why I have been advising investors to look at Africa seriously. The Chinese have already seen the potential and are coming in big numbers. But there is even more space for others to participate. Infrastructure such as roads linking Uganda to Rwanda and Congo will not only serve Uganda but the entire region. That is where the real business is,” he said.

Mr. Prashiv Shah , the financial consultant with Rebel Group, welcomed President Museveni’s guidance and declared the group’s interest in Uganda.

“In Kenya, we are already combining infrastructure with real estate development, but we are willing to come to Uganda not just for infrastructure but for many other sectors as well. We totally agree with your vision, and we are ready to explore opportunities here. This is a new time for building investments, and we are glad to meet you,” he said.