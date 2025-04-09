A heartbreaking and tragic incident has happened in Mafubira, Northern Division in Jinja City, on Tuesday, 8th April, 2025, when 22-year-old Gladesi Nabankema tragically ended her life.

The young woman (daughter to Vincent Kigumbila and Anette Nalubo), who was living with her sister, was found hanging in their room with a protruding tongue.

Her cousin, Phiona, discovered the body and immediately notified her mother, who then informed the Mafubira police station.

Reports say Gladesi Nabankema had shared a room with her younger sister, who had left for school earlier that morning.

It is further reported that before her sister left, Gladesi Nabankema made a call to Phiona, her cousin. Later, Phiona visited Gladesi’s home to check on her, only to find her lifeless body.

According to the Kiira Regional Police publicist, the police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Gladesi’s death.

Neighbours reported that Gladesi had been overheard expressing feelings of hopelessness, saying she might not be around much longer. The authorities have yet to determine what led to this tragic event.

This devastating incident highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues and providing support to those struggling with stress and depression.

SP James Mubi is urging members of the general public, particularly parents, guardians, teachers, and peers, to be vigilant and aware of potential warning signs of suicide tendencies, especially in individuals exhibiting queer behaviors

He says it is essential for communities to come together to listen to and offer alternatives to individuals facing frustrations and feelings of helplessness.

Suicide is the act of intentionally taking one’s own life. It is a complex and multifaceted issue that can be influenced by various factors, including mental health, personal circumstances, and social environment.

In many countries, suicide itself is not typically considered a criminal offence.

However, attempted suicide or assisting someone in taking their own life can be punishable under the law.

In Uganda, attempted suicide is considered a criminaoffencese under the Penal Code Act.

Section 204 of the Penal Code states that any person who attempts to take their own life is guilty of misdemeanouror and can be punished with imprisonment for up to 2 years.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health faces significant challenges in addressing mental health issues, with approximately 14 million people (32% of the population) suffering from mental illnesses, according to the Ministry’s 2022 estimates.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also acknowledged the country’s struggles with mental health.