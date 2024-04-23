President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with Prof. Kim Yong Myong, an investor from Japan at State House- Entebbe.

Prof. Kim is the owner of Ac- Planta, a company interested in introducing acetic acid fertilisers in Uganda.

The company that is based in Tokyo Japan produces acetic acid fertilisers through skeepon technology, a product that promotes high yields in plants and also helps them in resisting diseases as well as drought.

President Museveni welcomed the investor to Uganda and pledged government’s support towards the project.

“The product is good. It changes the metabolism of the plant to be less wasteful and more resistant,” he said.

On his part, Prof. Kim expressed gratitude to President Museveni for hosting him and assured him that his company is ready to set up a factory in Uganda to produce the fertilisers.

“All the raw materials required to make our products are here,” he said.

In the same meeting, Dr. Asea Godfrey, the Director- National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) informed the President that acetic acid is a key input that increases plant vigour, reduces plant diseases and keeps away pests, increases crop tolerance to drought and heat, therefore increasing productivity.

“Acetic acid is the main substance which can be gotten from sugar canes, maize and cassava,” he said.

Dr. Asea further requested for President Museveni’s approval for Ac-Planta’s partnership with National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) so that they can conduct a widespread demonstration and commercialisation of the product.

He further stated that the product will benefit farmers in drought-prone areas like Karamoja subregion.

“The fertiliser is to be registered with the Ministry of Agriculture as a product for mass production in partnership with Ac-Planta company of Japan and commercialised nationally, regionally and to Africa,” he disclosed.

Prof. Kim was accompanied by one of Ac-Planta’s Directors, Mr. Davis Ian Lawson.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Francis Mwebasa, the Minister of State for Animal Industry, Hon. Bright Rwamirama, among other officials.