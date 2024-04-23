President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this evening received a delegation from the African Union (AU) that is in the country to evaluate Uganda’s bid to host the African Union Humanitarian Agency.

Uganda submitted its bid under the auspices of the African Union which was accepted and is now being evaluated by the team that paid a courtesy call on the President.

Uganda is competing against Kenya, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria to host the AU Humanitarian Agency.

The delegation was led by Prof. Julio Rakotonirina who is also the Head of Health Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development at the African Union.

President Museveni who welcomed members of the delegation to Uganda shared views with his guests about the establishment of the Agency in Uganda.

He expressed his optimism that Uganda will win the bid.

“Uganda on the humanitarian front, has done more especially in hosting African refugees who are 1.6 million which is actually one of the highest in Africa,” he said.

Uganda comes second in hosting a large number of refugees after Ethiopia that has 3.6 million.

The Assembly of the African Union at the 11th AU Humanitarian symposium that sat in Nairobi, Kenya in November 2023, adopted a decision to establish a Humanitarian Agency as part of African Union vision to strengthen its Human Architecture.

Also present at the meeting was the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo, the Attorney General, Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, among other government officials.