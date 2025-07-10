President Yoweri Museveni’s Parish Development Model (PDM) tours in Wakiso District, launched in early July 2025, have set a new benchmark for political engagement in Uganda, blending policy with profound personal connection. At 80, Museveni has shattered the narrative of being an aging, detached leader by trading the grandeur of rallies for intimate walkabouts in villages, meeting wananchi—common people—in their homes, gardens, brick-making sites, and schools.
These unscripted interactions, captured in viral videos shared on X by accounts like @ubctvuganda and @GCICUganda, showcase a president who thrives on direct engagement, humanizing his image and endearing him further to Ugandans. By stepping into the daily lives of citizens, Museveni gains unfiltered insights into their struggles and triumphs, bypassing the doctored reports of technocrats to diagnose the true state of the nation. These tours, a masterstroke in grassroots politics, prove that personal interactions can transform perceptions and strengthen a leader’s bond with the people.Videos from Wakiso, a district of over 3.4 million, highlight Museveni’s knack for relatability.
In one clip from Nansana, shared by @MutesiLisa2, he’s seen crouching in a garden with Ms. Sarah Nakimuli, a young farmer who turned a UGX 1 million PDM grant into thriving maize and bean fields. “This is what PDM is about—empowering you to grow!” Museveni declares, inspecting her crops and pledging a water pump for irrigation. X users erupted in praise, with one writing, “M7 is in the dirt with us! #PDMChangingLives.” Such moments counter the narrative of a distant leader, showing a president who feels the pulse of rural life. The president should do more walks in villages and engage directly with wananchi, as these personal interactions have humanized him, making him appear not just as a head of state but as a leader who cares deeply about individual stories.At a brick-making site in Kasangati, another video captures Museveni joking with youth about their craft. “How many bricks do you make a day?” he asks, his tone warm and encouraging.
Posted by @GCICUganda, the clip shows him promising a manual brick press to boost their output, prompting comments like, “He’s 80 but moves like a young man, meeting us where we work!” These encounters allow Museveni to call out inefficiencies in PDM implementation, urging local leaders to ensure funds reach beneficiaries. His frustration with bureaucracy is evident, and his direct approach resonates on X, where users like @WakisoVoice hail his energy and empathy.Museveni’s engagement with schoolchildren in Wakiso adds a heartwarming layer to his tours. A video from Namusera shows him laughing with pupils, asking, “Who wants to be a doctor?” as hands shoot up. Shared by @ubctvuganda, the clip captures his promise of scholastic materials and a borehole, earning posts like, “M7 is inspiring our kids! #WhyUgStillNeedsM7.”
