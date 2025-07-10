President Yoweri Museveni’s Parish Development Model (PDM) tours in Wakiso District, launched in early July 2025, have set a new benchmark for political engagement in Uganda, blending policy with profound personal connection. At 80, Museveni has shattered the narrative of being an aging, detached leader by trading the grandeur of rallies for intimate walkabouts in villages, meeting wananchi—common people—in their homes, gardens, brick-making sites, and schools.

These unscripted interactions, captured in viral videos shared on X by accounts like @ubctvuganda and @GCICUganda, showcase a president who thrives on direct engagement, humanizing his image and endearing him further to Ugandans. By stepping into the daily lives of citizens, Museveni gains unfiltered insights into their struggles and triumphs, bypassing the doctored reports of technocrats to diagnose the true state of the nation. These tours, a masterstroke in grassroots politics, prove that personal interactions can transform perceptions and strengthen a leader’s bond with the people.Videos from Wakiso, a district of over 3.4 million, highlight Museveni’s knack for relatability.

In one clip from Nansana, shared by @MutesiLisa2, he’s seen crouching in a garden with Ms. Sarah Nakimuli, a young farmer who turned a UGX 1 million PDM grant into thriving maize and bean fields. “This is what PDM is about—empowering you to grow!” Museveni declares, inspecting her crops and pledging a water pump for irrigation. X users erupted in praise, with one writing, “M7 is in the dirt with us! #PDMChangingLives.” Such moments counter the narrative of a distant leader, showing a president who feels the pulse of rural life. The president should do more walks in villages and engage directly with wananchi, as these personal interactions have humanized him, making him appear not just as a head of state but as a leader who cares deeply about individual stories.At a brick-making site in Kasangati, another video captures Museveni joking with youth about their craft. “How many bricks do you make a day?” he asks, his tone warm and encouraging.

Posted by @GCICUganda, the clip shows him promising a manual brick press to boost their output, prompting comments like, “He’s 80 but moves like a young man, meeting us where we work!” These encounters allow Museveni to call out inefficiencies in PDM implementation, urging local leaders to ensure funds reach beneficiaries. His frustration with bureaucracy is evident, and his direct approach resonates on X, where users like @WakisoVoice hail his energy and empathy.Museveni’s engagement with schoolchildren in Wakiso adds a heartwarming layer to his tours. A video from Namusera shows him laughing with pupils, asking, “Who wants to be a doctor?” as hands shoot up. Shared by @ubctvuganda, the clip captures his promise of scholastic materials and a borehole, earning posts like, “M7 is inspiring our kids! #WhyUgStillNeedsM7.”

These moments cast him as a grandfatherly figure, endearing him to a generation often targeted by political rivals. A standout moment came during Museveni’s visit to Kaazi village in Busabala Parish, Makindye Ssabagabo.

Reflecting on the tour, he shared, “My final stop was a visit to see Ms. Lillian Nagawa, a PDM beneficiary at Kaazi village in Busabala Parish – Makindye Ssabagabo. She started initially in the piggery business, then shifted to poultry, and has since added another enterprise of goats. I was also impressed by the level of uptake and utilisation of PDM Funds in Makindye Ssabagabo. We shall increase the amount disbursed to these urban PDM parishes. Finally, my advice to all PDM beneficiaries, remember that this money is yours. Therefore, defend the funds from thieves because it is your safe haven from exploitative money lenders.” This quote, shared widely on X, underscores his commitment to empowering citizens and protecting PDM funds, sparking comments like, “M7’s words hit home—PDM is our money!” from @ARwakajaraMP .

Critics, like Andrew Mwenda, argue these tours are a strategic play for 2026, leveraging PDM’s cash disbursements for votes. Yet, the overwhelming sentiment on X paints Museveni as a leader reborn through grassroots engagement. By walking through Wakiso’s villages, he not only amplifies PDM success stories but also exposes implementation gaps, ensuring accountability. These personal interactions have humanized Museveni, proving that at 80, he remains a formidable force, connecting with Uganda’s heartbeat one homestead at a time. More village walks would only deepen this bond, cementing his legacy as a leader who listens and uplifts.

