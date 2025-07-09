President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended Ms. Atuhaire Jacklet Rwabukurukuru, proprietor of Mabamba Farmhouse and Training Demo Centre, for embracing commercial farming as a pathway to wealth creation and rural transformation.

During a visit to her 45-acre farm in Nakasozi Village, Kasanje Town Council, Wakiso District, today, the President described Ms. Atuhaire’s work as a shining example of what Ugandans can achieve by combining modern agricultural practices with enterprise.

He praised her plans to start manufacturing poultry feeds as a step that would add even more value to her existing business.

To support these efforts, President Museveni pledged to liaise with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure she receives the technical help she needs. He also promised to address challenges related to electricity generation on the farm, which would help her boost production and improve processing capacity.

The President further revealed that the Nalukolongo–Nateete–Kasanje road will soon be tarmacked, adding that the contractor is already on the ground. This development is expected to ease the transportation of farm produce to wider markets and attract more investment to the area.

President Museveni further encouraged local residents to continue supporting the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to sustain and expand these development initiatives.

Ms. Atuhaire’s journey began in 2016 when she started Mabamba Farmhouse with the four-acre model that included a banana plantation and piggery project.

Over time, she diversified her enterprise, turning it into a thriving commercial farm that now includes poultry, dairy farming, banana growing, and aquaculture. Her poultry unit currently maintains around 2,000 broiler birds for sale each month, earning her approximately Ugx 13 million monthly. At the moment, the farm has 1,000 birds ready for market, another 1,000 in the brooder, and about 300 kuroilers.

The banana plantation has expanded from an initial two acres to seven acres, providing a reliable source of weekly income, while dairy farming has grown from just a handful of cows to 17, with milk production from eight cows bringing in around Ugx 14 million annually. Perhaps most notably, Ms. Atuhaire’s aquaculture venture produces around 20 tonnes of tilapia per year, generating an estimated gross income of Ugx 44 million per harvest season and a take-home profit of about Ugx 66 million annually.

Expressing her appreciation, Ms. Atuhaire thanked President Museveni for government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), which she described as real and effective in transforming rural livelihoods.

Today, Mabamba Farmhouse is not just a business; it has grown into a training and demonstration centre, employing 25 people — 11 permanent staff and 14 casual workers — and attracting farmers from the surrounding areas eager to learn modern, sustainable farming practices.

From modest beginnings, Ms. Atuhaire’s farm now stands as a testament to how determination, diversification, and targeted support can turn small family projects into engines of community transformation and prosperity.