KAMPALA, 23 August 2025 – Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital and Maternity has officially opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Kyanja, Nakawa Division, marking a significant milestone in specialized pediatric and maternal healthcare for the Kampala Metropolitan area.

This is the second branch of the hospital, following the first established on Plot 32, Madhivani Road in Jinja. Designed specifically for children aged 0–13 years and their families, the Kyanja hospital promises advanced medical care in a modern, child-friendly environment.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Emem Offong, Medical Director of Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital and Maternity, described the new facility as a groundbreaking step in pediatric services.

> “Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital and Maternity Kyanja represents the future of pediatric care in Kampala. It’s where advanced medicine meets compassionate care, ensuring the best outcomes for children and mothers. This advancement brings life-saving care closer to home,” Dr. Emem said.

The opening was marked by a colorful procession from Kyanja to Kisaasi town, followed by an opening ceremony, a facility tour, and interactions with guests and partners.

World-Class Services for Children and Families

Whisper’s Kyanja facility will offer a wide range of healthcare services including:

Pediatric care and consultations

Laboratory services such as urinalysis, blood tests, and malaria tests

Maternity and gynecology services (antenatal care, ultrasounds, deliveries including C-sections, neonatal intensive care, and general gynecology)

Pediatric subspecialties in endocrinology, urology, pulmonology, cardiology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, and surgery

A fertility clinic and sonography services for adults

The hospital is equipped with a modern ambulance, advanced monitoring equipment, and isolation rooms with ultra-modern systems. The children’s wards feature vibrant wall art, a family lounge, refreshment areas, and a pediatric playroom managed by a Child Life Specialist, ensuring a healing environment that combines medical excellence with emotional comfort.

A Journey of Growth and Impact

Since its founding in Jinja in 2016, Whisper’s has treated over 60,000 patients and expanded steadily with the introduction of a maternity wing and major surgical theatre in 2018. The hospital also runs specialized clinics for sickle cell disease, TB, and family planning.

Priscilla Oba, Team Leader for both Jinja and Kampala branches, noted that the new facility brings a new dimension to Uganda’s healthcare landscape.

> “This is the first children’s hospital of its kind in Uganda, offering first-class care for children and mothers in a safe and welcoming environment,” she said.

A Step Forward in Healthcare Devolution

Local leaders hailed the Kyanja hospital as a symbol of progress in bringing high-quality healthcare closer to communities, reducing the need for costly referrals abroad.

With the new Kampala branch, Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital and Maternity reinforces its vision of transforming pediatric and maternal healthcare in Uganda—one child and one family at a time.