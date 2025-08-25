The Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) has continued with its youth training program to fight corruption in the Karamoja Subregion.

On 21st and 22nd August, KACC conducted a training session for 50 youth in Kangole Town Council, Napak District. The training covered key topics including civic engagement, corruption in Uganda, integrity, the Contract Monitoring System (CMS), the Citizens’ Feedback Platform (CFP), accountability, transparency, and monitoring of public services.

The sessions were facilitated by Amina Lowakori, the Youth Training Coordinator, Sophia Lomongin, the Contract Monitoring Officer and Lawrence Korianga the administrator at KACC.

During the closing session, Kodoit Timothy, the Town Agent of Kangole Town Council, thanked KACC for organizing the training and emphasized the importance of integrity. He called upon the youth to uphold honesty and ethical behavior in all aspects of life.

So far, KACC has trained 200 youth in four districts—Nabilatuk, Moroto, and Napak with the next training scheduled to take place in Nakapiripirit.

According to Lawrence Korianga Lorot, Administrator at KACC, the youth trainings are critical in the fight against corruption as they help reshape the mindset of young people towards integrity and accountability.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC appealed for more partners to support and fund KACC’s efforts in combating corruption across Karamoja.