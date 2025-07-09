President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni through State House has donated state-of-the-art gym equipment to Kalerwe Boxing Club in Kawempe division, Kampala.

The donation is part of the initiatives by President Museveni to Ugandans especially the youth, aimed at empowering them socially and economically.

Handing over the equipment worth millions of shillings today in Kalerwe, the Senior Presidential Advisor In-charge of Political Mobilization, Mr. Moses Byaruhanga explained that after meeting and receiving a request from the boxing club, he informed President Museveni about it and he responded in the affirmative.

“When we went to purchase the equipment, we ended up spending Shs 38 million. You should thank President Museveni for his support. Our work is just to connect you people to the President,” he noted.

Mr. Byaruhanga urged the beneficiaries to utilise the gym equipment well so that they achieve the best out of it.

“Don’t use it to train criminals,” he warned.

At the same event, President Museveni injected Shs10m into the boxing club SACCO where members will borrow money to boost their businesses.

“We shall monitor how you use that money. If you utilise it well, we shall add in more funds,” Mr. Byaruhanga assured.

“President Museveni has already injected Shs100 million in each ghetto SACCO in Kampala to support the ghetto youth economically.”

He also promised that the State House will support other gyms around Kampala.

On the other hand, Mr. Byaruhanga cautioned the youth against electing selfish leaders especially from the opposition side who don’t care about their interests.

“The opposition don’t talk about your burning issues, all they say is President Museveni must go, but he is going nowhere,” he said.

“You should elect leaders who have your interests at heart.”

Additionally, Mr. Byaruhanga urged the youth to embrace government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga if they want to fight poverty and improve their livelihoods.

“We are going to also roll out the Katale loan and boda boda loan programs. The low-interest Katale loan aims at empowering market vendors. When you borrow Shs100,000, you pay an interest of Shs1,000 in a month,” he said.

“When you get a boda boda on loan from the private entities, you end up paying Shs12m for a boda boda of Shs6m but with our boda boda loan, you pay Shs7.2m for a motorcycle of Shs6m million after two years.”

Hajjat Madina Nsereko, the Kawempe South MP aspirant thanked President Museveni for empowering the youth in Kawempe and Uganda at large.

“When I met these young people, they made their request but it was too expensive for me to handle so I had to lobby through Mr. Byaruhanga’s office,” she said.

Hajjat Nsereko also commended Mr. Byaruhanga for socially and economically transforming the lives of the people of Kawempe through his support.

“Recently, we were in Kalerwe Abattoir and he delivered President Museveni’s support to the traders. On behalf of the women in Kawempe, we thank you for the financial booster. Mr. Byaruhanga has also supported us with different initiatives like extending clean and safe water to the people of Kawempe.”

Mr. Ismail Sseguya, the CEO of Kalerwe Boxing Club thanked President Museveni for supporting them, and promised that they will also support him in the forthcoming elections.

“All that we requested has been delivered,” he said.

He also hailed the President for the support towards their SACCO which has 120 members.

Mr. Banasula Ronald, a coach at Kalerwe Boxing Club also expressed gratitude to President Museveni for extending support to their boxing club.

He said as boxers and body builders, they made an appeal to the State House for the support and their request was granted.

The event was also attended by members of other boxing clubs around Kampala.