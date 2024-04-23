He is smiling- off the air as he takes a seat at the DFC U Bank’s manager’s office.

The soft- spoken Benjamin Bugingo is as fresh as cobwebs surrounded by business literacy books and assignments at his working table as he pause off the working computers.

Bugingo has been at the whelms of the banking sector for the last twelve years and enjoys living up to

his dream and playing the trumpet of business literacy and management; Bugingo.

The early beginnings of Bugingo as DFCU Banking manager in Masaka City has been a work filled with hard work; commitment and being accountable in the banking sector management altogether.

The Tales of Bugingo as a formidable face at the managerial desk of DFCU Bank is a one that is soothing as customers flock his desk for inquiries and seek receptive attention.

It is crystal clear that Bugingo is paying off the price by exercising his passion in banking sector which grew as early as 2012 as a banking teller at Bank of Africa and thus far.

The voyage of his banking managerial ambitions grew as early as a student at Kako Secondary School when he hatched the idea of becoming a banking manager to a one- cousin Andrew Magunda during his maiden visit at Stanic Bank in 2004 and got inspired by the banking system.

“I told him (Magunda)I wanted to become a banking manager and when I rolled off with Advanced Level (A’ Level) at Lubiri Secondary School; I chose; History, Economics and Divinity which I passed well to purse Business Administration course at Makerere University;” he said.

Bugingo married to Ms Irene Kugonza whom they have produced two boys and served as the bank manager for Bank of Africa.

In the twelve years voyage Bugingo knows little more than being accountable with finance and business management.

Bugingo shares that a lot of resilience has been realized in the banking sector ever since he priotised work and innovative ideas as the primary role in all the business initiatives championed by DFCU Bank.

“A lot of reforms and savings and liquidity has been realized in the business sector. People have realized that saving money with us digitally costs less and they’ve adapted to all our programs,” Bugingo who joined DFCU Bank in February 2022says.

Bugingo is a graduate with Bachelors Degree of Arts in Economics at Makerere University which he attained in 2011 before enrolling for a Master’s Degree in Business Administration at Uganda Martyrs University in 2020.

For the last twelve years; Bugingo has always been inspired by the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance Keith Muhakanizi.

“I managed to focus in banking and recently I graduated with a Certificate in Insurance in Information Technology from Insurance Training College to attain more skills and relevancy in my career,” he says.

He shares that a lot has transpired in the business sector.

“The people should go digital as per to survive and trade their businesses online,” he says.

“A lot of potential in trade finance, commerce and tourism and employment of the local market has been realized,” he shares.

Averagely; 99 percent of the people in the banking sector at DFCU bank are Ugandans.

At 34- years-old; Bugingo shares that they employ a total of 15000 staff members in the country and he manages a formidable staff of nineteen employees at DFC U Bank in Masaka City.

He is credited for braving the economic trials and emerging business influence in management at his present day managerial slot.

He shares that the growths of Masaka City has elevated the economic sector whereby the public has trusted them and grown thus far.