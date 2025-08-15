President Yoweri Museveni’s recent visit to Busoga has injected new energy into the region, bolstering the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) chances in the 2026 general elections.

During his visit, the President held strategic meetings with various stakeholders, including sugarcane out growers, the fishing community, and Muslim leaders, yielding productive resolutions that promise to uplift the region.

David Kenyi, a prominent NRM mobilizer affectionately known as Cadre David, has urged the people of Busoga to seize the opportunity to work together with elected and appointed leaders to ensure the successful implementation of the party’s manifesto.

“…there is no way the opposition should make inroads in this region, which has been a political bedrock for NRM and President Yoweri Museveni,” the Jinja City based Cadre David Kenyi emphasized.

He praised key NRM figures in Busoga, including Hajji Faruk Kirunda, Minister for the Presidency Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda, and Jinja Resident City Commissioner Richard Gulume, among others for their outstanding mobilization efforts.

“…these leaders have been instrumental in driving NRM’s agenda in Busoga, and we must support them to achieve our goals…,” Cadre David said.

David Kenyi who has had the privilege of working closely with the NRM party leaders spoke so passionately about Hajji Kirunda and Hon Babalanda whom he described as exceptional and dynamic leaders.

He says Hajji Faruk Kirunda’s leadership style is characterized by his ability to listen to the people and understand their needs and challenges unlike most leaders who use their positions to frustrate others.

“…he is a true champion of the NRM’s principles and pillars and his dedication to the party’s ideology is unwavering, plus his approachability and willingness to engage with people have earned him immense respect and admiration in Busoga…” Cadre David Kenyi commends.

Similarly, David Kenyi also says Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda has consistently demonstrated her commitment to putting the people first.

He says as a respected and seasoned servant leader and politician and minister, Hon Babalanda has worked tirelessly to address the needs of the people of Busoga from improving infrastructure to promoting economic growth and development.

“…I want to commend Hon Babalanda for her people-centric approach which has made her a beloved figure not only in Busoga but the whole country…”, Kenyi appreciates.

Both Hajji Kirunda and Hon Babalanda have a deep understanding of the NRM’s principles and pillars which guide their work and decision-making processes.

Like they say ‘charity begins at home’ the two have also been instrumental in rallying the people of Busoga behind the NRM’s agenda by working tirelessly to promote and uphold the party’s policies and programmes like PDM, Emyooga and other Wealth creation activities.

As can be recalled, during his visit, President Museveni announced plans to acquire the Magan Patel-owned Mayuge sugar factory to support sugar cane farmers.

The move aims to empower farmers who have been crying of exploitation by the numerous sugar millers in the region, boost local economy and create jobs.

Popularly known in the media as the ‘Old Man With A Kofira (old man with a hat) or the Old Man from Rwakitura the fancy vacation home, President Museveni was not just bringing his A-game but also his expertise on sustainable farming practices and wealth creation.

He emphasized that prioritizing household incomes is key to transforming lives and this is not something anyone can argue against especially when everyone is struggling to make ends meet.

Museveni also stressed the need for sustainable farming practices and wealth creation, highlighting the importance of prioritizing household incomes to transform lives.

The president’s discussions with the fishing community focused on several key areas including his emphasis on the importance of preserving fish breeding grounds to maintain health fish population and secure Uganda’s position in the global fish market.

He announced plans to introduce legislation that would criminalize the importation and use of illegal or substandard fishing nets which have contributed to the depletion of aquatic ecosystems.

During the discussion, the president highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance monitoring of illegal fishing activities including the installation of surface radar systems on Lake Albert and plans to deploy similar technologies on Lake Victoria and other major water bodies.

President Museveni announced a plan to create aa separate fund for the fishing communities as the existing Parish Development Model(PDM) funding is insufficient for their unique needs.

He also stressed the importance of involving indigenous communities in managing the lakes and fisheries sector suggesting that elders from the area should take charge of protecting the lakes and guiding fishing activities.

He used the occasion to caution NRM leaders against fostering internal factions, urging them to prioritize principle-based politics over self-serving interests.

The president emphasized the importance of unity among NRM members for the overall good of Uganda. He also reiterated his call for Ugandans to engage in wealth creation, highlighting the four key sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, services, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Busoga’s significance extends beyond its cultural and historical importance, as it plays a crucial role in Uganda’s politics.

The region’s loyalty to NRM has been a cornerstone of the party’s success in past elections until 2021 when the infant NUP made some shocking inroads. With the 2026 general elections approaching, Busoga’s support will be vital in determining the outcome.

President Museveni’s visit to Busoga has since sent a strong message of unity and development, reinforcing the NRM’s position in the region.

As Cadre David Kenyi aptly put it, Busoga is still a political bedrock for NRM, urging everyone to work together to ensure our success in 2026.

As the ruling and mighty NRM gears up for the 2026 elections, Busoga’s residents are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the region’s future. With the President’s guidance and the party’s renewed momentum, there is optimism about the region’s prospects for development and growth.