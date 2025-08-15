MULAGO – Stanbic Bank, in partnership with Uganda’s legendary Afrigo Band, has handed over medical equipment worth UGX 20 million to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), ahead of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The donation includes five adult mattresses, 50 reusable colostomy bags, two patient monitors, three wheelchairs, two chemo chairs, two examination couches, five hospital blankets and food items – all aimed at improving patient care at the national referral cancer centre.

Stanbic’s Corporate Social Investment Manager, Diana Ondoga, said the gesture reflects the bank’s commitment to fighting cancer, a disease claiming more lives each year. “Cancer is an urgent and growing health concern that requires community effort to combat,” she noted, urging regular screening and lifestyle changes.

Afrigo Band, whose golden jubilee concert takes place this weekend at the Millennium Grounds, has tied its celebrations to the cause. Band member and MP Rachael Magoola said the group has lost friends and fans to cancer, making this campaign deeply personal.

UCI’s Dr. Henry Ddungu thanked Stanbic for its consistent support, recalling last year’s donation of beds and cervical cancer screening machines. He said the equipment continues to serve patients effectively. UCI treated 36,000 new cancer cases in 2024, with nearly 500 patients visiting its outpatient unit daily.

Talent Africa CEO Aly Allibhai pledged to use entertainment platforms to raise awareness for early detection. Stanbic’s Brand and Marketing Manager Lois Kwikiriza reiterated the bank’s purpose: “Uganda is our home; we drive her growth.”

Tickets for Afrigo’s concert are available via Stanbic’s FlexiPay app or USSD *291#, with a flash sale on Friday. Proceeds will help raise awareness and support UCI’s life-saving work.