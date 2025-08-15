Kampala, Uganda – – In a momentous event underscoring the government’s commitment to improving higher education infrastructure, First Lady Janet Museveni officially reopened the iconic Mary Stuart Hall at Makerere University today. Joined by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the ceremony marked the culmination of a year-long renovation project that transformed the dilapidated female residence into a modern, student-friendly facility.

The renovation, costing UGX 10.5 billion, was prompted by a 2020 inspection tour by First Lady Museveni, who serves as Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports. During her visit to the halls of residence, she witnessed firsthand the dire conditions plaguing Mary Stuart Hall, including a lift that had been non-functional for over 50 years, leaky roofs, dark and dirty corridors, and overall poor living standards for students. This eye-opening experience galvanized action, leading to the allocation of funds and the engagement of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) Construction Works and Engineering Ltd, a subsidiary of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), to undertake the project.Prof Nawangwe, in his keynote address at the reopening, highlighted the hall’s pre-renovation woes and praised the transformative upgrades. “The lift had not worked for 50 years, corridors were dark and dirty, and the roof was prone to leakage,” he recounted, echoing sentiments from his earlier speeches.

Post-renovation, the hall now boasts a state-of-the-art modern lift, well-lit corridors powered by a solar system for reliability during outages, ergonomically designed pantries, contemporary washrooms and laundry facilities, a cozy reading room, and a fabulous senior common room for relaxation. The kitchen and dining areas are undergoing further modernization to meet international standards, though additional resources are still needed for completion. The project, which commenced on July 25, 2024, and was handed over to Makerere University on July 25, 2025, by NEC Managing Director Lt. Gen. James Mugira, has increased the hall’s appeal and functionality.

With a capacity to accommodate 521 female students, Mary Stuart Hall – affectionately known as “The Box” among the university community – represents a beacon of resilience and progress. Its cultural alliance with the male Lumumba Hall, dubbed “Lumbox,” fosters a unique student identity that promotes community bonds and mental health, as supported by global research on campus life.

First Lady Museveni, in her remarks, emphasized the importance of safe and conducive living environments for academic success. “When I toured these halls in 2020, the conditions were unacceptable. Today, we see a hall that not only meets but exceeds expectations, ensuring our young women can focus on their studies without the burdens of inadequate infrastructure,” she stated.

She commended the collaboration between the government, NEC, and Makerere University, noting that the solar-powered lighting and landscaped grounds align with sustainable development goals, potentially reducing energy costs by up to 30% as per international studies on educational facilities.

Prof Nawangwe expressed gratitude to NEC for their exemplary work, describing the refurbished hall as a “model of excellence.”

He highlighted the role of the UPDF-affiliated entity in installing the solar system and enhancing the outdoor spaces for student relaxation. The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged the ongoing efforts to secure funding for the remaining kitchen upgrades, calling on stakeholders to contribute. Attendees at the ceremony included university guild leaders, faculty members, and students, who toured the revamped facilities. H.E. Ssentamu, the 91st Guild President, participated in the symbolic key handover earlier this month, symbolizing student involvement in the process. This renovation is a rare investment in student welfare, addressing long-standing issues at Uganda’s premier university.

Makerere, established in 1922, has faced infrastructure challenges amid growing enrollment, and projects like this signal a shift toward modernization. As Prof Nawangwe noted, “This is not just about buildings; it’s about empowering the next generation.” The event drew widespread praise on social media, with posts from the Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC) detailing the highlights and garnering positive engagement. Looking ahead, similar upgrades are anticipated for other halls, potentially transforming campus life across the board.

In a country where education infrastructure often lags, the reopening of Mary Stuart Hall stands as a testament to visionary leadership. First Lady Museveni’s initiative and Prof Nawangwe’s stewardship have set a precedent for future collaborations, ensuring that Makerere remains a hub of excellence in East Africa.