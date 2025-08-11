ICEA LION, alongside My Tree Initiative Uganda, is sowing seeds of change, both literally and figuratively, to enhance environmental sustainability and educate the next generation on the importance of conservation. This initiative integrates lessons in financial literacy, ensuring that they grow into responsible stewards of both nature and their futures.

400 trees now stand as living symbols of change at Mother Kevin Memorial Primary School in Nsambya, Kampala as part of a nationwide mission by ICEA LION Uganda’s Go-Green campaign to fight climate change and nurture financially savvy, environmentally conscious future leaders.

The day’s activities were led by Owen Kato, General Manager of ICEA LION Asset Management (ILAM), Enjer Ashraf, Executive Director of My Tree Initiative Uganda, and Sister Bernadette Sanyu, Headmistress of Mother Kevin Memorial School. Laughter, energy, and learning filled the air as pupils eagerly planted saplings and listened to talks on sustainability and personal finance.

“We are here today not just to plant trees, but to plant knowledge. We want to help you understand why trees are important to your future, and also teach you how to make smart decisions with your money.” Said Mr. Kato as he encouraged students to start thinking about saving and spending wisely by choosing needs over wants.

Enjer Ashraf echoed the sentiment, describing tree planting as “an investment in the future” and praising the partnership for “growing both greenery and young minds that value nature.”

Sister Sanyu thanked ICEA LION, calling the initiative “a blessing” and pledging the school’s commitment to protect the trees and pass on the lessons learned.

The Go-Green campaign’s vision extends far beyond Nsambya to building a Uganda where young people inherit not just a greener planet, but the financial wisdom to thrive in it.