Dr. Ayub Mukisa: The Rise of Vulgar Language Among Ugandans and the Need for Government Intervention

The use of vulgar language has increasingly found space in both public and private conversations in Uganda. From social media platforms to music, comedy, and everyday interactions, expressions once considered inappropriate are now used casually and, in some cases, even celebrated. While freedom of expression is a fundamental right, the growing normalization of vulgar language among Ugandans raises serious social and cultural concerns that deserve attention.

Scholars such as Atkinson and colleagues (2025) argue that language functions as the primary tool of communication and reflects social interaction between individuals. In Uganda today, however, vulgar language has become increasingly common, especially in public discourse. The implication of this trend is the gradual erosion of standards of decency and mutual respect. This development is particularly worrying among young people, boda boda riders, taxi operators, politicians, and social media users.

Research by Wang et al. (2014), in their study “Cursing in English on Twitter”, indicates that vulgar terms are used more frequently by males than females. This observation mirrors what is commonly witnessed in Uganda’s public sphere, where men dominate conversations characterized by insults and abusive language. Commonly used words, many of which are unsuitable to reproduce here, have become tools for ridicule rather than dialogue. In one interview, a respondent remarked, “If you want to know how vulgar Ugandans can be, let them abuse you in Luganda.”

Social media has played a major role in accelerating this trend. In the race to attract attention, gain followers, or dominate debates, many users resort to insults and crude language. I personally witnessed this during the 2026 presidential campaigns, where one opposition group relied heavily on abuse and insults as a defensive political strategy.

My appeal to the Government of Uganda, therefore, is to address the rise of vulgar language, not by suppressing free speech, but by promoting responsible expression. Parents, schools, religious institutions, and the media all have a role to play in reinforcing respectful communication. Public figures, in particular, must recognize their influence and lead by example, understanding that words shape attitudes and behavior.

If left unchecked, vulgar language risks becoming deeply embedded in Uganda’s culture, weakening social cohesion and mutual respect. Addressing this issue is not about moral policing, but about safeguarding the values that support constructive dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and national dignity.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com