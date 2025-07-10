In this article, two ideas are linked within one spectrum of thinking and reasoning: either to create wealth for Karamoja or add value to the already available wealth. Kabiito (2022) articulately stated that Karamoja is potentially rich. Being potentially rich means that it already possesses wealth.

Wealth creation is a concept that has emerged as a result of much clamor about poverty in developing countries (Olajide et al., 2013). In terms of wealth, Karamoja is rich with life, a vibrant ecological system, pasture, woodlands, the highest number of cattle, wild animals, the highest number of commercially valuable minerals, and virgin fertile soils that can support the growing of crops such as Sim Sim, beans, maize, sunflower, millet, sorghum, potatoes, onions, and rice.

The question worth asking here is: With all this wealth, does it need to create more wealth? And if wealth is created, what type of wealth should be created in Karamoja? In my opinion, what Karamoja needs is value addition to the already available wealth.

Adding value is the process of changing or transforming a product from its original state to a more valuable state. The value of a changed product is added value, such as processing maize into flour (Coltrain etal.,2000). Mugerwa et., al (2014) argue that livestock has proven to be the best livelihood for Karamoja. In my opinion, the government of the Republic of Uganda and development partners would be better off adding value to livestock and livestock farming, rather than spending money on other activities that cannot create resilience or improve the lives of the Karimojong in the long run.

When writing about Karamoja, Ocan (1993) revealed that many non-Karimojong individuals blame the Karimojong for the underdevelopment in the region. However, I disagree with Ocan to a certain extent. Why? Underdevelopment in Karamoja is majorly due to the lack of value addition to the already available resources.

To support my argument, let me provide an example from Mamdani’s writings. He clearly stated that Karamoja was one of the most profitable regions for the colonial regime (Mamdani, 1985). The colonialists added value to livestock to the extent of exporting canned meat from Karamoja. Therefore, I urge the government and development partners to add value to the Karamoja resources in Karamoja.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director-Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com