Uganda Airlines, the national carrier, is preparing to commence domestic flights in the 2026/2027 financial year, a move aimed at enhancing internal connectivity and easing pressure on deteriorating upcountry transport routes. CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki announced her appearance before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The session centered on the Auditor General’s report for the year ending December 2024.

Bamuturaki confirmed the airline’s readiness to serve domestic routes, responding to a question by Kashari South MP Nathan Itungo, who highlighted the preparedness of Nyakisharara airstrip in his constituency. Itungo recalled that during former President Obote’s era, the airstrip was a “cash cow” for the airlines, suggesting that domestic air travel had historic significance and commercial viability.

Several lawmakers, including Bukimbiri County MP Eddie Kwizera (NRM), expressed strong support, emphasizing that domestic flights could be both profitable and transformative for local economies. “From here to Kisoro, we pay $320 for transport. Wouldn’t it be profitable to have internal flights, considering international fares are comparable?” Kwizera observed.

The move is also seen as a solution to challenges facing upcountry road networks, which have been increasingly affected by poor maintenance and rising transport costs. For instance, the Pakwach-Karma road prompted a regional outcry last October, with MPs, including Dr. George Didi Bhoka (Obongi County, NRM), calling on the government to regulate bus fares to prevent disruption of trade and mobility. Dr. Bhoka also urged the Ministry of Transport to revive water transport alongside railways and roads to facilitate goods movement from West Nile, citing historical connections from Port Butiaba to Nimule via steamships.

Uganda boasts 47 airstrips, with six paved and 42 unpaved, of which 13 are managed by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA). These facilities provide a foundational network for the national carrier to roll out domestic routes efficiently.

Currently, Uganda Airlines operates 17 routes, including international destinations such as London, Mumbai, Dubai, Juba, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Mogadishu, Bujumbura, Lagos, Abuja, Lusaka, and Harare. The airline’s fleet consists of Bombardier CRJs, Airbus A320s, and occasionally A330s for long-haul flights. Two years ago, Uganda Airlines resumed flights to Saudi Arabia, carrying 250 Muslim pilgrims to the Hijja, marking a historic return after four decades.

The domestic flight launch is expected to significantly enhance internal mobility, reduce travel times, and create economic opportunities for regions that have historically relied on slow and costly road and water transport. With strategic airstrips ready and growing demand from both passengers and cargo operators, Uganda Airlines is positioning itself as a key player in regional and domestic aviation, while contributing to the government’s broader transport and trade objectives.

As the airline gears up for its first domestic services, officials emphasize that these routes will complement ongoing infrastructure improvements and provide safe, efficient, and reliable transport across Uganda’s diverse regions.