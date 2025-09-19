Hisense has officially launched its 116-inch RGB Mini-LED TV in Uganda, marking the product’s first official launch in East Africa. The event, which took place in Kampala on September 19, 2025, was attended by key government officials, including Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama and State Minister for Primary Education Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu.

The new 116-inch television is touted as the world’s largest RGB Mini-LED screen. The Hisense 116UX model, which was lauded at the CES Consumer Electronics Show, features a TriChroma RGB Mini-LED technology that provides a new standard of picture quality with unmatched color accuracy, brightness, and contrast.

The TV is also equipped with immersive sound powered by Harman Kardon, with audio expertise from Devialet and Dolby Atmos. Despite its size, the television is 20% more energy-efficient than conventional screens and comes with a solar-powered remote control.

During the event, Hisense reaffirmed its commitment to the global sports community by unveiling its official sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup 2026, building on a long-standing relationship with FIFA. This sponsorship is part of a strategy to lead the industry and redefine the future. Hisense aims to use these sponsorships to “transform billions of living rooms into front-row seats” for fans around the world.

Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama Commends Hisense on Social Responsibility

In her official speech, Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama praised Hisense for its commitment to social responsibility, highlighting the importance of partnerships that go beyond profit.

“Hisense is demonstrating that business and compassion can walk hand in hand. This focus on innovation and on social responsibility reflects the kind of partnership we need between the private sector and the community. It is a reminder that true success is not measured by profits alone, but by the positive impact we leave on people’s lives,” she stated.

Nakadama encouraged consumers to “embrace quality, durability, and innovation,” and commended the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including the donation of smart TVs to schools. She concluded by officially launching the premium product line and commending the CSR initiative. “May this launch mark the beginning of even greater achievements and strong community partnerships. It is my honor to officially launch the Hisense premium product line and commend the CRS initiative as a model for others.”

Ms. Liu from Hisense also detailed plans to establish a Hisense Technology Museum in Uganda. The museum is intended to be free to the public, inviting children from schools across the country to learn about the application of physics in everyday life. The company is also planning to provide 100 square meters of free co-working space for young entrepreneurs to support the growth of startups. However, a search for details on the museum’s opening did not yield any results.

In a move to give back to the community, Hisense also announced several corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company will donate 50 smart televisions to 50 schools across Uganda in partnership with SmartElectronics Ltd., a step welcomed by Dr. Kaducu to help bridge the digital divide.

The company is also launching a “skilling the future generation” program, offering free leadership skills training to 25 students from different schools nationwide.