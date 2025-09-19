The Electoral Commission (EC) has published the official register of political parties and their symbols, setting the stage for Uganda’s 2026 General Elections.

The announcement, made on the Commission’s official platforms, also outlined the procedure for Independent candidates, who will be required to select from a list of EC-approved symbols. According to the guidelines, the symbols will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis during the nomination process.

Uganda’s political parties are established under the Political Parties and Organizations Act of 2005, a law that came into force after the country returned to the multiparty system through the 2005 referendum. The Act provides for the registration, regulation, and operation of political parties, while also allowing independent candidates to participate in the electoral process.

With the 2026 elections drawing closer, the EC’s release of the updated register is seen as a key milestone in ensuring transparency and clarity in the nomination process. Analysts note that the availability of approved symbols for Independents is particularly significant, as it allows candidates without formal party affiliation to stand out on the ballot and communicate their identity to voters.

According to EC, the register will remain open for inspection and verification to guarantee accuracy ahead of the nomination exercise. Aspirants are advised to familiarize themselves with the list and make early preparations, given the competitive nature of symbol selection for Independent candidates.

The release comes as political parties intensify mobilization efforts and independents weigh their options in what is expected to be a hotly contested 2026 race.