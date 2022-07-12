At least 37,637 Congolese refugees have entered into Uganda, escaping M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 28th march this year.

The refugees have come from an estimated 19,232 households in the eastern part of the DRC which is currently ravaged by war.

According to the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Hajji Ssekandi Shafique, the recorded persons from the DRC are those that have entered Uganda through Bunagana border post.

Ssekandi adds that 500 refugees were received at Nyakabande Transit Center from the Bunagana border. Of these, 180 were new arrivals while 320 individuals were once manually registered at the holding center, moved back to their Country of Origin and returned to the holding center on Sunday.

He further revealed that there was no fighting in the DRC on Sunday but people still fear to go back.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the regrouped rebels – just as UN investigators did in a previous M23 insurgency a decade ago – though Kigali denies involvement. The M23 insurgency adds to a long list of security troubles in eastern DRC, where more than 100 armed groups are active.