On Wednesday, the Office of the President was alive with discussion, reflection, and at times, outright celebration, as Muslims from across country gathered to assess the impact of the “Islam is Not Terrorism” initiative, launched three years ago.

While the meeting was framed as a review of the campaign’s progress in promoting religious tolerance and countering extremism, it quickly became a platform for reaffirming political support for President Yoweri Museveni ahead of the 2026 elections.

The event was organized by Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Asuman Kisuule, Museveni’s long-time ally, seasoned diplomat, and Senior Presidential Advisor on Middle East Affairs. Kisuule, who represented Uganda in the Gulf for 27 years, shared reflections on his journey under the mentorship of Museveni, describing a relationship built on trust, guidance, and shared service to the nation.

The central focus of the conference was to revisit the “Islam is Not Terrorism” campaign, initiated in 2022 in Kasese during a period when Muslims were often unfairly detained simply because of their faith. Under Museveni’s directive, Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafire was tasked with addressing these injustices, appointing Kisuule to lead the campaign.

Drawing on his knowledge of Islamic theology, his PhD in Sharia, and deep ties with Muslim communities, Kisuule guided the initiative, delivering the message that Islam is a religion of peace.

Kisuule declared the effort a success, emphasizing that arbitrary arrests of Muslims have largely ceased. He credited Gen. Otafire’s hands-on oversight and Hajj Yunusu Kakande’s coordination from the Office of the President for ensuring the campaign’s effectiveness.

Beyond the campaign’s achievements, Kisuule highlighted Museveni’s enduring support for Uganda’s Muslim population. Kisuule also listed Museveni’s material contributions, like the UGX 400 million in Zaka donations last year, hosting Muslims for Ramadan at State House every Ramadan, formally recognizing Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as national public holidays, and sponsoring 140 pilgrims for Hajj this year alone.

In the education sector, Kisuule credited Museveni with the establishment and rescuing of the Islamic University in Mbale by providing land that enabled construction of King Fahad Plaza, whose revenue now sustains the university. He also recounted the history of the National Mosque at Old Kampala, built with international support secured under Museveni’s guidance, including funding from Libya’s late Gen. Muammar Gaddafi.

When legal challenges threatened the mosque, the president personally stepped in to clear the debts, ensuring the landmark remained a symbol of faith and unity.

Towards the end of his speech, Kisuule posed asked the attendees if there is any other leader who has shown this level of support for Islam, and the response was a resounding “No!” When asked what the community would do in 2026, attendees shouted in unison, saying: “Vote him again!”

Maj. Gen. Otafire, who attended as chief guest, reminded security agencies to respect religious freedoms and avoid arbitrary arrests, noting that such actions erode public trust.

What began as a review of a peace-building initiative ended as a clear declaration of political support, with the conference underscoring the continued bond between the Muslim community and Museveni, reflecting gratitude for his protection of their rights and freedoms.