Kadaga accuses Busoga Premier Muvawala of misappropriating kingdom property, Muvawala yet to respond

Kamuli, Uganda — At a high-profile homecoming event in Kamuli Municipal Grounds, Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga, former Speaker of Parliament and current First Deputy Prime Minister, reaffirmed her loyalty to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) while launching strong accusations against Busoga Kingdom Premier Dr Joseph Muvawala Nsekere. Kadaga claimed that Muvawala is behind the alleged mismanagement and sale of kingdom property, accusing him of undermining development projects and blocking initiatives she supports.

Kadaga emphasizes unity and loyalty to NRM

Kadaga expressed disappointment over internal divisions among Basoga politicians, stressing that she remains committed to the NRM despite setbacks in recent Central Executive Committee elections. She called on Basoga voters to support NRM flag bearers, particularly those who backed her in the internal party elections. She further warned that infighting has historically been used to weaken her politically and urged for regional unity.

Allegations against Premier Muvawala

Kadaga alleged that Muvawala orchestrated the sale of Busoga Kingdom assets that were being restored by presidential directive, claiming that other kingdoms like Buganda and Bunyoro had successfully recovered such assets while Busoga lagged behind. She also accused Muvawala of frustrating efforts to construct an airport at Kimaka, Jinja City, despite presidential approval. Kadaga argued that Muvawala’s actions are politically motivated to weaken her influence among the Basoga.

Muvawala’s prior stance

Dr Joseph Muvawala has not issued a public response to these latest allegations. However, earlier this year, he dismissed similar claims about illegal sales of kingdom assets, describing them as baseless. He emphasized the challenges of land management in Busoga due to the historical absence of formal title systems and stressed that proper management of kingdom land is essential for sustainability.

Call for clarity and future developments

Observers note that the political dynamics in Busoga remain sensitive, with both Kadaga and Muvawala playing key roles. Analysts suggest that a formal statement from Muvawala or other kingdom officials would be crucial to clarify the kingdom’s position and address public concerns raised by Kadaga. Meanwhile, Kadaga’s supporters continue to echo calls for unity and caution against internal conflicts that could undermine regional development.