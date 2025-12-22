President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer for 2026 general elections, has today described Uganda as a haven for refugees, attributing the country’s hospitality to peace and stability.

Speaking at his second campaign rally of the day while addressing thousands of supporters at Mirembe Muslim Primary School in Kitanda Subcounty, Bukomansimbi District, the President said Uganda continues to host about 2 million refugees because of the country’s enduring peace.

“Some of our neighbouring countries are still at war, and Uganda is hosting about 2 million refugees. Peace must be protected,” he said.

President Museveni praised the residents of Bukomansimbi for attending the rally despite heavy rains, describing them as children of fighters who don’t play around.

“Generations here have thrived in peace without hearing a gunshot or running from war. Even before the Europeans came, there were wars among kingdoms, so we cannot take this peace for granted.”

He commended local farmers for their coffee production and pledged to support them with micro-irrigation projects to increase yields in the dry area.

On infrastructure, President Museveni highlighted ongoing and planned road projects.

He noted that the Mpigi–Kanoni–Madu–Sembabule–Bukomansimbi–Masaka road had been a major breakthrough for the area and promised that the Sembabule–Matete–Mbirizi and Matete–Kibinge–Kyabakuza roads would be worked on to improve access and trade.

The President also encouraged residents to embrace wealth creation and modern farming techniques.

He cited Dr. Florence Muranga from Bushenyi, who harvests 53 tonnes of bananas per acre through irrigation, far above the district average of 5 tonnes.

He further reminded citizens that development is important but escaping poverty ultimately depends on individual initiative.

“I bought land at my Kisozi farm in 1990 when there were no roads or electricity. By the time development came, I was already wealthy,” he said.

On utilities, President Museveni said electricity now reaches most of the district, and the government plans to extend it to all sub-counties and villages.

He also observed that water coverage has improved, with more than 80% of residents having access to clean water.

On the other hand, the President also handed over the NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairperson, councillors, and other party candidates in Bukomansimbi District, formally endorsing their participation in the upcoming elections.

On her behalf, the Speaker of Parliament and NRM’s Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, thanked residents of Bukomansimbi for turning up in large numbers to welcome President Museveni, describing the reception as a sign of strong support for the NRM.

Rt. Hon. Among noted that coffee farming is the backbone of the local economy but observed that the area is largely dry, which affects productivity.

She said the farmers are eager to continue growing coffee and improving their livelihoods, but require support to overcome the challenge of unreliable rainfall.

The Speaker therefore called for the introduction of micro-irrigation projects in the area, saying such interventions would enable farmers to sustain production, increase yields and secure better incomes throughout the year.

The Bukomansimbi District NRM Chairperson and National Chairperson of the NRM League for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Mr. Shafik Mwanje, on behalf of the district leadership and residents, welcomed President Museveni to the area, saying the people were happy and grateful to host him.

Mr. Mwanje described Bukomansimbi as a peaceful district whose farmers are increasingly benefiting from coffee growing, but noted that some poor roads continue to limit their full potential.

He appealed for the upgrading of the Kagologolo–Bulenge–Kigangazi–Lukaya road and the Kyabakuza–Buyoga–Matete road, saying improved access would help farmers move their produce to markets more efficiently.

Health services also featured prominently in his remarks. Mr. Mwanje appealed for the upgrading of Bukomansimbi Health Centre IV into a district hospital, noting that the facility serves not only Bukomansimbi but also patients from neighbouring districts, putting it under constant pressure.

He said one of the district’s major achievements has been growing unity among the people, and he called on residents to vote President Museveni and NRM candidates for Parliament to sustain peace and development.

According to the 2024 National Population Census, Bukomansimbi District has a population of 197,568, spread across 9 sub-counties and town councils, 39 parishes and 254 villages.

Under the Parish Development Model (PDM), the district has 39 Parish SACCOs and has so far received Shs 13.96 billion, of which Shs 12.01 billion (86.2%) has been disbursed to 12,056 households. Out of the district’s 41,689 households, about 29 percent have benefited so far.

Through Emyooga, Bukomansimbi has 36 SACCOs with 8,967 members, and the government has disbursed Shs 1.58 billion to support small-scale enterprises.

In education, the district has 73 government and 99 private primary schools, as well as 7 government and 16 private secondary schools.

All government secondary schools offer Universal Secondary Education (USE) and Universal Post O-Level Education and Training, with a total enrolment of 4,635 learners. However, 17 out of 39 parishes still lack a government primary school, while 4 sub-counties do not have a government secondary school.

Health infrastructure remains uneven. Of the nine sub-counties, only one has a Health Centre IV and three have Health Centre IIIs, leaving five sub-counties and town councils without a Health Centre III, IV or hospital.

The government plans include upgrading Bigasa HCIII to HCIV, upgrading Kigangazi HCII to HCIII, and constructing new Health Centre IIIs in Bukomansimbi Town Council, Kagologolo Town Council, Butenga and Bukango. Ongoing works include the construction of a theatre, surgical ward and maternity unit at Butenga HCIV, and an OPD block at Bigasa HCIII.

In the water sector, 89.4% of rural villages now have access to safe water. Several piped water systems and production wells have been constructed across the district, alongside projects such as the Lutugunda Valley Tank in Kigangazi to support livestock and dry-season resilience. Urban and small-town water systems now serve tens of thousands of residents in Bukomansimbi, Butenga, Buyoga, Bigasa and surrounding areas.

The government has also implemented irrigation interventions, including the Makoomi solar-powered irrigation scheme, and plans to construct the Mijumwa earth dam, with a storage capacity of 2.8 million cubic metres, to support multi-purpose water use.

On power supply, Mr. Mwanje noted that Bukomansimbi is now connected to the national grid, with 6 out of 9 sub-counties already electrified.

He said the government plans to extend electricity to the remaining sub-counties of Bukango, Butenga and Kagologolo Town Council in the next term, to ensure inclusive development across the district.

The rally was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.