After holding his successful 9th concert dubbed “20 Years of Navio” which was aimed at celebrating the two decades he has spent in the music industry, singer Navio, better known by his stage name, Daniel Kigozi will be back on October 9 at the Kampala Serena Hotel in an orchestra Hip Hop Concert.

The concert will combine the world of Hip Hop and orchestra, an amazing musical combination of these two unique styles of music hence making it the first of a kind in East, Central and Western Africa. The show will feature the greatest Hip Hop hits performed by Navio, backed by Aka Dope Band and a 40-man Kampala Music School orchestra that will wow the audiences across the auditorium.

Despite being a member of the Grammy Recording Academy, KORA & Channel O award winner among others numerous awards, sharing the booth with hit makers like Burna Boy, Wyclef Jean, Kieth Sweat, Fefe Dobson, Kat Dahlia and a host of African talent like Wizkid, AKA, & Sarkodie, Navio remains humble and focused on his music and aiding his community.

A Night of orchestral Hip Hop will include a range of guest artists from The Mith to Lyrical G, Babaluku, Fefe Busi, Big Trill, Keko, Da Agent among others. Kadiatou Holm, a soul and R&B, African singer based and grown up in Sweden will be the concert guest headliner.

Speaking about the concert, Navio said #NavioOrchestraLive is going to be a groundbreaking experience, Uganda’s first-ever fusion of Hip Hop and classical music, celebrating artistry, culture, and innovation.

“After nine concerts, we knew the 10th had to break the mold, and we are creating a show like no other. As we mark our 10th concert, I’m filled with gratitude for everyone who has walked this journey with us. After nine amazing shows, we knew it was time to raise the bar and create something truly different,” Navio said.

He added: “This is a new chapter in our musical journey, and we are grateful to everyone who is been part of it. Thank you to our sponsors, partners, and everyone who’s supported us along the way. Let’s make this concert one to remember.”

The show will also feature hip hop artists such as Feffe Bussi, Mun G, Babaluku, Benon from Swangz, Lucas black, Flex D’Paper, Pryce Teeba, The Mith, TUSHI Polo among others.

Production maestros Fenon Records will be behind the stage and production of the show that promises to trancends Navio’s artistry.

Daniel Kigozi Jr, the artist better known as Navio is widely regarded as one of the most prolific East-African Artistes of all time. He is a talented musician who has transcended genre, having been one of the pioneers of the Hip Hop scene in Uganda.

Navio’s orchestra Hip Hop concert will be graced by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa and part of the proceeds from the concert will help in supporting healthcare initiatives like maternity outreaches & providing sanitary towels for girls in rural areas.