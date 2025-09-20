The Lango Paramount Chief HRH Eng. Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune has stressed on the need to intensify community engagement and awareness through health education campaigns to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Lango and Uganda as a whole.

This appeal followed a recent article in the Daily Monitor newspaper, one of the news outlets which reported that Uganda is facing a concerning trend of diseases thought to be under control making a comeback.

According to the article, leprosy, tuberculosis (TB), Bilharzia(schistosomiasis), sleeping sickness, syphilis, Buruli ulcers, trypanosomiasis, hookworm, cholera, Ebola, and dysentery are among the diseases on the rise.

While not typically classified as an NTD, Tuberculosis is a significant health problem in Uganda particularly among the vulnerable population.

In reaction, Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune identified several key factors contributing to the resurgence of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTs) in the region.

These include poor human hygiene practices, such as inadequate handwashing and improper waste disposal, risky behaviors, including those that increase exposure to disease vectors, unhealthy diets, which can compromise immune systems.

Using a timeless ‘health is wealth’, adage which means that good physical and mental well-being is the most valuable asset a person can have, Eng. Odongo Okune stresses the need for a mindset change on health matters.

He also noted with concern the growing issue of drug resistance, which reduces the effectiveness of treatments, partly caused by self-medication and misuse of antibiotics, which can accelerate drug resistance.

“…reckless handling of the environment, including pollution and destruction of natural habitats, lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities, inadequate health education and awareness, climate change, which can alter disease vector habitats and increase disease transmission…”, the Chief pointed.

The Won Nyaci Me Lango called upon residents and stakeholders to adopt a multi-pronged approach which incorporates community-led initiatives, promotes behavioral change and foster a culture of preventive care.

He stressed that community engagement is crucial in addressing the root causes of these diseases, such as poor sanitation, inadequate hygiene practices, and lack of awareness.

“…We need to empower our communities with knowledge and skills to take ownership of their health, which includes promoting proper waste disposal, improving access to clean water, and encouraging regular health check-ups…,” Dr. Okune added.

According to health experts, NTDs are a diverse group of communicable diseases that prevail in tropical and subtropical conditions in 149 countries, they disproportionately affect the world’s poorest people often living in remote, rural areas or dense urban slums.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is a chronic infectious disease that affects the nerves, skin and mucous membranes. Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set a goal to achieve zero leprosy by 2030, with Uganda being one of the countries working towards this target.

Over 200,000 new cases are reported worldwide each year. Leprosy is targeted for eradication globally, with the WHO launching a new Global Leprosy Strategy in 2021, “Towards Zero Leprosy”.

According to data, Uganda reported 1,899 leprosy cases from 2020 to 2024, with an overall incidence of 49 per 1,000,000 population.

The incidence of leprosy in Uganda increased from 6 per 1,000,000 population in 2020 to 13 per 1,000,000 population in 2022, before declining to 6 per 1,000,000 population in 2024.

The West Nile Region (Yumbe, Koboko, Arua and Zombo) has the highest incidence of leprosy in Uganda, highlighting the need for targeted interventions. Lango region (Kwania, Lira, Amolatar and Apac districts) and Acholi Regions (Pader, Kitgum, Gulu and districts are areas of concern.

Reports also show that 13% of leprosy cases in Uganda are among children, which is double the National Strategic Plan target of 6%, indicating active spread of the disease.

Efforts Towards Elimination:

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda launched a Zero Leprosy Action Plan in 2022, outlining specific targets and key activities to achieve zero leprosy by 2030.

The plan focuses on building capacity among health workers, integrating leprosy control into the general health system and ensuring sustainability.

Leprosy, classified by WHO as one of the twenty Neglected Tropical Diseases, is a communicable disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae with a long incubation period.

Leprosy is transmitted by droplets from the nose and mouth during prolonged and close contact with untreated leprosy patient. It affects the skin and peripheral nerves and if left untreated, can lead to permanent disability to the skin, nerves, face, hands and feet; disability can lead to social exclusion.

Uganda’s National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Programme (NTLP) under the Ministry of Health was launched by the government in 1990 as a single combined programme to effectively control TB and leprosy in the country.

The country achieved elimination of Leprosy as a public health problem in 1994 and has sustained this over the years. However, there has been a gradual increase of the number of cases registered in Uganda annually over the past five years. The number of new and relapse cases reported increases from 167 in 2017 to 388 in 2021.

TB is a bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis that primarily affects the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body. It is a major global health concern especially in poor countries like Uganda.

Information indicates that Lango ranks second only to Kampala Metropolitan area in terms of the highest burden of TB cases in Uganda. Districts affected are Lira, Otuke, Oyam, Apac, Kwania and Alebtong.

In line with HRH Odongo Okune’s concern, Uganda’s Ministry of Health (MoH) with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners is working to strengthen community engagement in TB and leprosy control efforts.