Kampala, Uganda: In a bid to boost women entrepreneurs in Uganda’s green economy, the Stanbic Business Incubator Limited (SBIL) has partnered with the German development agency GIZ to launch a new four-month training programme. The inaugural cohort includes 45 women entrepreneurs: all focused on sustainable business solutions.

The initiative, dubbed the Green Businesses and Jobs for the Green Transformation Project, is part of the broader Employment Promotion for Women for the Green Transformation in Africa (WE4D) programme. WE4D is funded by the German government in collaboration with the European Union and Norway, and implemented by GIZ alongside Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development.

At the launch, Catherine Poran, the Chief Executive of the Stanbic Business Incubator, emphasised the critical role women play in advancing Uganda’s green economy. “This programme empowers women with the knowledge, skills, and access to finance necessary for sustainable growth,” she said, highlighting its potential impact on economic development, food security, and poverty reduction, particularly in rural areas.

The programme aims to support 200 women-led micro and small enterprises over two years in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono districts through targeted business training, coaching, and financing. “Women-led businesses are uniquely positioned to innovate in green sectors, developing solutions that are sustainable and responsive to local needs, such as clean energy and sustainable agriculture,” Poran added.

Michael Seng of GIZ underscored the importance of local ownership and sustainability.

“Partnering with established local institutions like the Stanbic Incubator ensures the programme’s long-term success. We are here to support entrepreneurs on their individual journeys,” he said.

Goretti Serunkuma of Stanbic Bank encouraged participants to leverage financing opportunities through the World Bank-funded GROW project, designed to help scale established enterprises, particularly those focused on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Stephen Segujja, the Manager of the Economic Enterprise Restart Fund at Stanbic, urged participants to share their newly acquired skills with fellow entrepreneurs and to actively pursue available financing options to spur further growth.

This initiative represents a significant step toward inclusive green growth in Uganda, equipping women entrepreneurs with the tools, networks, and knowledge needed to thrive in sustainable business ventures.