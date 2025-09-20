Hon. Babirye Lilliane, the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer to be for Entebbe Municipality MP, marked her birthday today in a heartfelt celebration with hundreds of children and their parents, primarily mothers, in Bugonga, Entebbe Municipality.

The event was more than a festive gathering—it was a powerful platform for her to rally support for transformative change in Uganda as the 2026 elections approach.

Addressing the vibrant crowd, Hon. Babirye delivered a clear and impassioned message: “We must change this country to make it a better place for everyone, especially our children!” Her words resonated with attendees, emphasizing her commitment to improving the lives of Entebbe’s residents through inclusive and progressive leadership.

The event underscored her deep connection with the community, particularly mothers and children, whom she sees as central to the nation’s future.

Hon. Babirye also used the occasion to highlight the upcoming nomination of NUP leader, President Bobi Wine, set for Tuesday, September 23, 2025. She expressed unwavering support for his presidential bid, aligning her campaign with NUP’s vision for a transformed Uganda.

“Together, we will build a country where every child has a chance to thrive,” she declared, rallying the crowd with optimism and determination.

Running on the NUP ticket for Entebbe Municipality MP in the 2026-2031 term, Hon. Babirye Lilliane is positioning herself as a dynamic leader focused on grassroots issues.

Her campaign promises to prioritize education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for families, with a special focus on empowering women and youth.

The celebration concluded with Hon. Babirye expressing gratitude to the community, saying, as a mother she will Always be ready to channe the community .

As the 2026 elections draw closer, her message of hope and change is gaining momentum in Entebbe Municipality.